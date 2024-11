Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 11/23/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Reporter/Writer

AT WILL MEDIA

Remote Full-Time Legal News Reporter – Pays $50/hour

University of California Los Angeles

Remote Full-Time Managing Editor – Pays $80K-$85K/year

Underscore Native News

Remote Full-Time Political Newsletter Writer – Pays $70K-$90K/year

The Lever

Freelance News Editor

Cascade PBS

Freelance Editor

amNY

Freelance Reporter

amNY

Freelance Podcast Editor – Pays $15/hour

Pelvibiz

Remote Full-Time Copy Editor – Pays $65K-$80K/year

Neiman Marcus

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $60/hour

NerdWallet

Freelance Technical Writer

American business solutions Inc.

Freelance Tech and Auto News Writer – Pays $21/hour

Static Media

Freelance Commerce Writer/Editor – Pays $30-$40/hour

The Arena Platform Inc.

Remote Full-Time Copy Editor – Pays $40/hour

Amplify Education, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

SupportYourApp

Freelance Entertainment Content Writer

FanSided

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour

ARP Technologies

Freelance Copy Editor

Asemio

Freelance Political Writer – Pays $25/hour

Right Side Broadcasting Network

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $65-$75/hour

Syneos Health Commercial Solutions

Freelance Resident Copywriter – Pays $21/hour

MAS

Freelance Esports Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour

The Sporting News

Freelance College Football Writer

Sportskeeda

Freelance Assessment Writer – Pays $50/hour

Correlation One

Freelance Copywriter

Magic Eden

Freelance SEO Writer

24 Seven Talent

Freelance Writer

Horizontal Talent

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $34-$39/hour

Horizontal Talent

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40/hour

Gradient

