Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 11/10/2022

Freelance Writers

Truthout

Freelance Editor – Pays $65K-$75K/year

Yale Climate Connections

Freelance Gadgets, Tech, and Automotive News Writer – Pays $21/hour

SlashGear

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $20K-$30K/year

Indigenous Media Freedom Alliance

Freelance Movie, TV, and Pop Culture Writer – Pays $21/hour

Static Media

Freelance Writer

The Happy Chicken Coop

Freelance Content Writer

Enget Marketing Group

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $75-$250/article

Unicode Media

Freelance Mental Health Blogger

HealthyPlace

Freelance Writer

Ammo.com

Freelance Writers

Moms Who Think

Freelance Media/Entertainment/Lifestyle Editorial Writer

LRF Holdings LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $25/hour

Blue Mesa Creative

Freelance Tech Writers – Pays $0.06/word

History Computer

Freelance Writers

Canada Business Grants

Freelance Nature & Outdoors Content Writer

Innovatic Media

Freelance Writer

Fuzzy-Rabbit.com

Freelance Writers – Pays $18-$30/hour

AmpiFire

Freelance HARO Writer

HARO Writer Teams

Freelance Technology Content Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

Write Collective

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $65K-$95K/year

moovel North America

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $30-$36/hour

NetEffects Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer

Insight Global

Freelance News Editor – Pays $45/hour

Equity Staffing Group

Freelance Mobile Tech Writer & Reviewer – Pays $60K/year

Spiceworks

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $35/hour

Uplift Marketing

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25-$65/hour

Evolution Marketing

Freelance SEO Copywriter

Dealer Inspire

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $40-$50/hour

Braintrust

Freelance Technical Writer

Nexagen Networks Inc.

