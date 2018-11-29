Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 11/29/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Policy Reporter
Modern Healthcare
Freelance Colorado News Editor
Watchdog.org
Freelance Social Media Editor
The New Republic
Freelance Content Brief Writer – Pays $15/hour
Dotdash
Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour
Dotdash
Freelance Writer – Pays $15/hour
Dotdash
Freelance Dermatology/Plastic Surgery Writer – Pays $15/hour
Goldman Marketing Group
Freelance Legal Blog/Content Writer – Pays $20/post
blind ad
Freelance Literature Review Writers and Qualitative/Quantitative Analysts – Pays $200-$1000/project
blind ad
Freelance Technology/All Around Writer – Pays $15-$40/article
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter
Stio®
Freelance Sports and Outdoors Enthusiast Writers
Outdoors Magazine
Freelance Writers
KidSimplified
Freelance Dog Trainer Writers
Red Cat Media
Freelance Ecommerce Copywriter – includes benefits
Fuel Made
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30K-$35K/year
Sweet Fish Media
Freelance Resume/LinkedIn Profile Writer – Pays $40/project
JMW Resume Designs
Freelance Travel Writer/Researcher – Pays $8-$10/hour
Shaka Guide
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Urbanity Marketing
Freelance Content and Copy Writer
Scribe Media
Freelance Marketing Writer
Steyer Content
Freelance Copywriter – includes benefits
Life360
Freelance Writer and Editor – Pasy $15-$20/hour, some on-site meetings required in San Diego
SocialWay Creative
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
LyntonWeb
Freelance Proofreader/Copy Editor
RKD Group
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – includes benefits
InsideTrack
Freelance Product and Email-Marketing Copywriter
Lookwide
Freelance Editor – includes benefits
HomeLight
Freelance Writer – Pays $15/hour
Zift
Freelance Daily News Writer
PFM & LAIG
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html