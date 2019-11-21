Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/21/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Freelance Copywriter

marketing and social agency

Freelance Writers – pays $10/100 words

blind ad

Freelance Legal Writer

BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance Writing Lab Coordinators – Pays $17/hour

Brainfuse, Inc.

Freelance Review Writers – located in Washington State. Pays $30 per 100-word review

blind ad

Freelance Writers – Pays $15/hour.

Wonder

Freelance Business Writer – Pays $40-$50/article.

blind ad

Freelance Writers – U.S. politics and current affairs

IBTimes

Freelance Copy Editors

BioNews Services

Freelance Writer – Medical Textbook Proofreader

Graphic World, Inc.

Freelance Copywriters

Tajiriba

Freelance Senior Technical Writer

Oracle

Freelance Proofreader

Addison

Freelance English Editor for Research Journals – Pays $19-$27/hour

MDPI

Freelance Incredible Medical Copywriter

Incredible Marketing

Freelance Copywriter

Sundance Catalog

Freelance Apple News Junkie and Tech Reporter

Quiller Media, Inc.

Freelance Technical Writers

HotGhostWriter Ltd.

Freelance VR Column Writer

High Ground Gaming

Freelance Writer

The Jefferson Chronicle

Freelance Editor

American Scientist magazine

Freelance Bloggers

WompMobile

Freelance Ghostwriter

Swell Press, Inc.

Freelance Writers

Learning Jewelry

Freelance Writer – commercial real estate

Lease Ref

Freelance Writer – for golf website

No Chain Media

Freelance Writer

SleepyBliss.com

Freelance Writers – inventory management

Fortis Agency

Freelance Content Writers

Sky Pix

Freelance Research and Writing Consultant

UNDP

