Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 11/15/18

November 15, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Legislative/Health Reporter
The Lund Report

Freelance Staff Writer
Future Publishing Ltd

Freelance Staff Writer
Zeta Media

Freelance Senior Editor
Mark Allen & Company

Freelance Managing Editor
Travel Fashion Girl

Freelance Gaming Journalist
Digital Trends

Freelance Copy Editor
Siege Media

Freelance Writer – Pays $13-$17/hour
VIDA Select

Freelance Writers – Pays $50/article
blind ad

Freelance Proposal Writer
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer
The HOTH

Freelance Social Media Editor
MessageBird

Freelance Photography Writer
Grid50

Freelance Web Content Writer
Digital Design Space

Freelance K-Pop Content Creator
Koreaboo

Freelance K-Pop Entertainment Content Writer
Koreaboo

 

 

 

Freelance Writer
Launch That, LLC.

Freelance Business Writer
Toptal

Freelance Writers
eCommercebooth

Freelance Article Writer
Setting Mind

Freelance Science Course Writer
Brilliant

Freelance Medical Copy Editor
MedStudy

Freelance Passionate Sports Journalist/Content Creator
RunRepeat

Freelance Medical Writer
Barrington James

Freelance Technical Summary Writer
Parmele Law Firm, P.C.

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$85/hour
MBO Partners

Freelance Digital Health Content Producer
UbiCare

Freelance Managing/Content Editor – Pays $15-$30/hour
VOHTE

Freelance Korean-English News Translator
Koreaboo

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

 

 



7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition


At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.

And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!

Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!



Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.