Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/08/19

Freelance Technical Sales Writer

Fit Small Business

Freelance B2B Sales Staff Writer

Fit Small Business

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $60K/year

Inside.com

Freelance Retail/Footwear/Apparel Reporter

OTR Global

Freelance Marketing Editor

Fit Small Business

Freelance Journalist/Reporter

AmeriForce Media

Freelance Veterinary Writer

The Spruce Pets

Freelance Gardening Review Writers – Pays $100/project

The Spruce

Freelance Home Reno Writers – Pays $100/project

The Spruce

Freelance Content Marketing Manager – includes benefits

Muck Rack

Freelance Content Update Editors And Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour

Brides.Com

Freelance Writers & Editors

METRO, A CNET Content Solutions Platform

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $60K/year, with benefits

Inside.com

Freelance Writers

blind ad

Freelance Legal Writer

BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $250/article

blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Cube Digital

Freelance Finance/Fintech Writers

Fortis Agency

Freelance Windows & Software Writer/Editor

WindowsReport.com

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Alpha Investors

Freelance Writer – Pays $18-$35/hour

ShoutVox

Freelance Creative Content Writer – includes benefits

Thinkful

Freelance Writer

Audience Ops

Freelance Copywriter

MCD Partners

Freelance SEO Content Writer/Editor

Winn.Solutions

Freelance Copywriter – includes benefits

Nexford University

Freelance Technical Marketing Writer

Steyer

Freelance Creative Journalist and Content Writer – Pays $100K-$150K/year

ABG

Freelance Bloggers

COED MEDIA GROUP

Freelance Nights and Weekends Editor

BGR

Freelance Journalist – Pays $31/hour

FLTRD

Freelance Copywriter & Content Generator

Make Directory Developers

Freelance Technical Editor

Design Everest, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter

Ironside Press

