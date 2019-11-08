Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/08/19

November 8, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Technical Sales Writer
Fit Small Business

Freelance B2B Sales Staff Writer
Fit Small Business

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $60K/year
Inside.com

Freelance Retail/Footwear/Apparel Reporter
OTR Global

Freelance Marketing Editor
Fit Small Business

Freelance Journalist/Reporter
AmeriForce Media

Freelance Veterinary Writer
The Spruce Pets

Freelance Gardening Review Writers – Pays $100/project
The Spruce

Freelance Home Reno Writers – Pays $100/project
The Spruce

Freelance Content Marketing Manager – includes benefits
Muck Rack

Freelance Content Update Editors And Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour
Brides.Com

Freelance Writers & Editors
METRO, A CNET Content Solutions Platform

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $60K/year, with benefits
Inside.com

Freelance Writers
blind ad

Freelance Legal Writer
BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $250/article
blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Cube Digital

Freelance Finance/Fintech Writers
Fortis Agency

Freelance Windows & Software Writer/Editor
WindowsReport.com

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Alpha Investors

Freelance Writer – Pays $18-$35/hour
ShoutVox

Freelance Creative Content Writer – includes benefits
Thinkful

Freelance Writer
Audience Ops

Freelance Copywriter
MCD Partners

Freelance SEO Content Writer/Editor
Winn.Solutions

Freelance Copywriter – includes benefits
Nexford University

Freelance Technical Marketing Writer
Steyer

Freelance Creative Journalist and Content Writer – Pays $100K-$150K/year
ABG

Freelance Bloggers
COED MEDIA GROUP

Freelance Nights and Weekends Editor
BGR

Freelance Journalist – Pays $31/hour
FLTRD

Freelance Copywriter & Content Generator
Make Directory Developers

Freelance Technical Editor
Design Everest, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter
Ironside Press

