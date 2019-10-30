Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/30/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Advertising Writer – near San Jose / San Francisco Bay Area

Crawford Group

Freelance Writer – Pays $75-$100

The Well News

Freelance Developmental Editor

Advantage Media Group and ForbesBooks

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $42K/year

Inside Radio

Freelance Content Creators – Pays $20/post

Vivial Media LLC

Freelance Content Writer – Education. Pays $15K-$20/year.

WorkMonger

Freelance Remote Marketing Associate – Pays $28K-$32K/year.

WorkMonger

Freelance Health Content Fact Checker – Pays $20/hour.

.dash

Personal Finance and Investing Content Fact Checker

.dash

Freelance Digital Content Writer

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation

Freelance SMB, Personal Finance Editor

IBTimes

Freelance Content Update Editors & Producers – Brides. Pays $15-$25/hour.

.dash

Freelance Writer

Lifestyles After 50

Freelance Video Game Writer

The National Gamer Association

Freelance Blogger

Coder Kids

Freelance Writer

Longneck and Thunderfoot

Freelance Copywriter

Cameron Ashley Building Products

Freelance Mobile Guides Writer

Digital Trends

Freelance German Content Writer – gaming, casino,gambling

total odds media

Freelance Bio Science, Longevity, and Life Extension Writer

Ambrosia Labs

Freelance GhostWriter – for Sales Funnel/Digital Marketing Websites

Swell Press Inc

Freelance Writer – long-term

KratomSpace

Freelance Freelance Consumer Technology Writer

.dash

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html