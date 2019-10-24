Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/24/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Credit Cards and Banking Editor – includes benefits

Fit Small Business

Freelance Multimedia Copy Editor

GateHouse Media

Freelance Digital Content Producer – Pays $35K-$45K/year

MyNorthwest

Freelance Writer – includes benefits

NerdWallet

Freelance Writer with a Copy Editing Background – includes benefits

NerdWallet

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/post

Vivial Media LLC

Freelance Content Update Editors & Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour

Brides

Freelance Assistant Editor – Pays $18/hour

WiseOldSayings

Freelance Sports Journalist

rt.com

Freelance Newsletter Writers/Curators – Pays $20K/year

Inside.com

Freelance Writer

blind ad

Freelance Investment Writers

Codeless

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Family Destinations Guide

Freelance Writers

Link-able

Freelance Technical Content Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour

Blue Orange Digital

Freelance Auto Content Writer

System1

Freelance Content Strategist/Copywriter

Media Cause

Freelance Blockchain Content Writer

Winn.Solutions

Freelance Content Developer – Pays $40K-$50K/year

Charter College

Freelance Copywriter – includes benefits

Trainer Road, LLC

Freelance Technical Writer

Upland Software

Freelance ELA Test Prep Writer (CAASPP) – Pays $25/hour

Method Schools

Freelance Math Test Prep Writer (SBAC) – Pays $25/hour

Method Schools

Freelance Copy Editor/Writer

CodeLathe Technologies Inc.

Freelance Writer

Finder

Freelance Financial Staff Writer

LoveToKnow Media

Freelance Medical Writer

Custom Learning Designs

Freelance Creative Writer and Spokesperson

WORLD FUTURE FUND

Freelance Proofreader – Pays $25/hour

Kelly Services

