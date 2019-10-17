Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/17/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Arkansas/Alabama Public Records Reporter – Pays $250/month

MuckRock

Freelance Content Strategist – Pays $65K/year

Inside.com

Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $33K-$35K/year

Baltimore Fishbowl

Freelance Roving/Relief Editor – includes benefits

Patch Media

Freelance Copywriter

The Sacred Science

Freelance Managing Editor

Contently

Freelance International Hemp Reporter

Marijuana Business Daily

Freelance Newsletter Writer

Price Benowitz

Freelance Real Estate Lesson Writer

Study.com

Freelance Finance Lesson Writer

Study.com

Freelance Digital Creative Copywriter – Pays $20/hour

blind ad

Freelance Editorial Associate

KWF Editorial

Freelance Automotive Product Writer

Auto Media Planet

Freelance Writer For Crafts Site

Found First Marketing Inc.

Freelance Sports News Writer – Pays $400/week

Generation Iron Fitness Network

Freelance Content Writer

Design Everest

Freelance Content Writer/Editor

Happen To Your Career

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Coalmarch

Freelance Project Editor – Pays $20/hour

Global Treks and Adventures

Freelance Social Media Instagram Content Creator – Pays $20-$30/hour

AMR Digital Marketing

Freelance B2B Writer/Content Creator

DESIGNalytics

Freelance MedTech/Healthcare Sales Writer

RevenueZen

Freelance Aerospace/Aviation News Writer

Aero-News Network

Freelance Educational Writer for Middle School Science

AsylumText

Freelance Math Video Manuscript Writer

QBS Learning

Freelance Blog and Social Media Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour

Stay Balanced Travel

Freelance Editorial Associate

Longneck & Thunderfoot

Freelance Coffee Bloggers – Pays $20K-$60K/year

Ushta Te Consulting

Freelance Writer & Researcher – Pays $250-$350/project

WISECRACK/Omnia Media, Inc.

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $60/recorded hour

Home Row, Inc.

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html