Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/17/2019

October 17, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Arkansas/Alabama Public Records Reporter – Pays $250/month
MuckRock

Freelance Content Strategist – Pays $65K/year
Inside.com

Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $33K-$35K/year
Baltimore Fishbowl

Freelance Roving/Relief Editor – includes benefits
Patch Media

Freelance Copywriter
The Sacred Science

Freelance Managing Editor
Contently

Freelance International Hemp Reporter
Marijuana Business Daily

Freelance Newsletter Writer
Price Benowitz

Freelance Real Estate Lesson Writer
Study.com

Freelance Finance Lesson Writer
Study.com

Freelance Digital Creative Copywriter – Pays $20/hour
blind ad

Freelance Editorial Associate
KWF Editorial

Freelance Automotive Product Writer
Auto Media Planet

Freelance Writer For Crafts Site
Found First Marketing Inc.

Freelance Sports News Writer – Pays $400/week
Generation Iron Fitness Network

Freelance Content Writer
Design Everest

Freelance Content Writer/Editor
Happen To Your Career

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Coalmarch

Freelance Project Editor – Pays $20/hour
Global Treks and Adventures

Freelance Social Media Instagram Content Creator – Pays $20-$30/hour
AMR Digital Marketing

Freelance B2B Writer/Content Creator
DESIGNalytics

Freelance MedTech/Healthcare Sales Writer
RevenueZen

Freelance Aerospace/Aviation News Writer
Aero-News Network

Freelance Educational Writer for Middle School Science
AsylumText

Freelance Math Video Manuscript Writer
QBS Learning

Freelance Blog and Social Media Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
Stay Balanced Travel

Freelance Editorial Associate
Longneck & Thunderfoot

Freelance Coffee Bloggers – Pays $20K-$60K/year
Ushta Te Consulting

Freelance Writer & Researcher – Pays $250-$350/project
WISECRACK/Omnia Media, Inc.

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $60/recorded hour
Home Row, Inc.

