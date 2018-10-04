Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/04/18

October 4, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

Freelance Writer – Pays $250/article and $1/word for press releases
American Institute of Physics

Freelance Home & Mortgage Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet

Freelance MedTech Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $11/hour
blind ad

Freelance Tech-Savvy Journalist
Digital Trends

Freelance Academic Writers – Pays $7.50-$22/page
Ultius, Inc.

Freelance Mountain Sports Blogger/Writer
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Beycome

Freelance Contract Writer
Upsource

Freelance Junior Copywriter – Pays $15-$20/hour
blind ad

Freelance Social Media Copywriter – Pays $200/month
blind ad

Freelance NBA & NFL Contributors
Heavy Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freelance Mathematics Grades K-8 Managing Editor
Curriculum Associates, LLC

Freelance Content Manager/Editor
ClickThere, LLC

Freelance Content Marketing Editor – includes benefits
Animalz

Freelance Cloud/Cybersecurity Reviewer
Cloudwards

Freelance Business and Niche Industry Writers
Exponential, Inc.

Freelance Writers – Pays $300+/article
Perfect Strangers Magazine

Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com

Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $36K/year
Injurius

Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $0.07-$0.10/word
Tempesta Media

Freelance Writer
Grunge.com

Freelance Content Writer
Utility Partners of America

Freelance Writer
Diply

Freelance Copywriter
Guru Media Solutions

Freelance E-Commerce Product Listing Specialist/Product Content Writer
Baron USA – Five Oceans

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $20-$23/hour
Providence Technology Solutions

Freelance Resume Writer
Inside Recruiter, LLC

Freelance Technical Editor
GP Strategies Corporation

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $40/post
BuildZoom

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job
https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=322209ea1755fbcc&q=remote&tk=1btshpnv619re7v4&from=web

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

 

 

 

 

 



7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition


At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.

And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!

Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!



Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.