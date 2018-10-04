Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/04/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer – Pays $250/article and $1/word for press releases
American Institute of Physics
Freelance Home & Mortgage Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet
Freelance MedTech Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $11/hour
blind ad
Freelance Tech-Savvy Journalist
Digital Trends
Freelance Academic Writers – Pays $7.50-$22/page
Ultius, Inc.
Freelance Mountain Sports Blogger/Writer
blind ad
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Beycome
Freelance Contract Writer
Upsource
Freelance Junior Copywriter – Pays $15-$20/hour
blind ad
Freelance Social Media Copywriter – Pays $200/month
blind ad
Freelance NBA & NFL Contributors
Heavy Inc.
Freelance Mathematics Grades K-8 Managing Editor
Curriculum Associates, LLC
Freelance Content Manager/Editor
ClickThere, LLC
Freelance Content Marketing Editor – includes benefits
Animalz
Freelance Cloud/Cybersecurity Reviewer
Cloudwards
Freelance Business and Niche Industry Writers
Exponential, Inc.
Freelance Writers – Pays $300+/article
Perfect Strangers Magazine
Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com
Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $36K/year
Injurius
Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $0.07-$0.10/word
Tempesta Media
Freelance Writer
Grunge.com
Freelance Content Writer
Utility Partners of America
Freelance Writer
Diply
Freelance Copywriter
Guru Media Solutions
Freelance E-Commerce Product Listing Specialist/Product Content Writer
Baron USA – Five Oceans
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $20-$23/hour
Providence Technology Solutions
Freelance Resume Writer
Inside Recruiter, LLC
Freelance Technical Editor
GP Strategies Corporation
Freelance Content Editor – Pays $40/post
BuildZoom
