Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/04/18

Freelance Writer – Pays $250/article and $1/word for press releases

American Institute of Physics

Freelance Home & Mortgage Writer – includes benefits

NerdWallet

Freelance MedTech Reporter – includes benefits

Industry Dive

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $11/hour

blind ad

Freelance Tech-Savvy Journalist

Digital Trends

Freelance Academic Writers – Pays $7.50-$22/page

Ultius, Inc.

Freelance Mountain Sports Blogger/Writer

blind ad

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour

Beycome

Freelance Contract Writer

Upsource

Freelance Junior Copywriter – Pays $15-$20/hour

blind ad

Freelance Social Media Copywriter – Pays $200/month

blind ad

Freelance NBA & NFL Contributors

Heavy Inc.

Freelance Mathematics Grades K-8 Managing Editor

Curriculum Associates, LLC

Freelance Content Manager/Editor

ClickThere, LLC

Freelance Content Marketing Editor – includes benefits

Animalz

Freelance Cloud/Cybersecurity Reviewer

Cloudwards

Freelance Business and Niche Industry Writers

Exponential, Inc.

Freelance Writers – Pays $300+/article

Perfect Strangers Magazine

Freelance Copywriter

LowCostWebDesignFirm.com

Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $36K/year

Injurius

Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $0.07-$0.10/word

Tempesta Media

Freelance Writer

Grunge.com

Freelance Content Writer

Utility Partners of America

Freelance Writer

Diply

Freelance Copywriter

Guru Media Solutions

Freelance E-Commerce Product Listing Specialist/Product Content Writer

Baron USA – Five Oceans

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $20-$23/hour

Providence Technology Solutions

Freelance Resume Writer

Inside Recruiter, LLC

Freelance Technical Editor

GP Strategies Corporation

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $40/post

BuildZoom

