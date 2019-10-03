Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/03/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Copywriter

blind ad

Freelance Personal Finance Writer – includes benefits

NerdWallet

Freelance Writer – includes benefits

NerdWallet

Freelance News & Engagement Editor

The Hustle

Freelance Movie & TV Writers

Heavy Inc.

Freelance Outdoor Design Writer

The Spruce

Freelance Small Pets Writer

The Spruce

Freelance Amphibian And Reptile Writer

The Spruce

Freelance Horse Writer

The Spruce

Freelance Plumbing Writer

The Spruce

Freelance Associate Editor – Pays 40K/year, plus benefits

MEDQOR

Freelance Writers

SPY.com

Freelance Personal Finance Blogger – Pays $0.10/word

Learn Financial Strategy

Freelance Hand Tools, Garden, & General Writers

HealthyHandyman

Freelance Content Writer

HealthyKicks

Freelance Children’s Media Writer

WGBH Educational Foundation

Freelance Beauty Writer – Pays $40K-$45K/year

Truly Beauty

Freelance Genre Fiction Editor

Scarsdale Publishing

Freelance Elections Staff Writer – Pays $33K-$40K/year

Ballotpedia

Freelance DIY Writer

Collective Press

Freelance Copywriter

SmugMug

Freelance Marketing/Content Writer – Pays $9-$20/hour

Wake Ventures

Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour

Armentum

Freelance Curriculum Writer – Pays $17/hour

Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation

Freelance Writer

Mayo Clinic

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.12-$0.15/word

Ignite Visibility

Freelance Writers – Pays $35/article

d2cCompare.com

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/article

AirHost Academy

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html