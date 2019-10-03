Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/03/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
blind ad
Freelance Personal Finance Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet
Freelance Writer – includes benefits
Freelance News & Engagement Editor
The Hustle
Heavy Inc.
Freelance Outdoor Design Writer
The Spruce
The Spruce
Freelance Amphibian And Reptile Writer
The Spruce
The Spruce
The Spruce
Freelance Associate Editor – Pays 40K/year, plus benefits
MEDQOR
SPY.com
Freelance Personal Finance Blogger – Pays $0.10/word
Learn Financial Strategy
Freelance Hand Tools, Garden, & General Writers
HealthyHandyman
HealthyKicks
Freelance Children’s Media Writer
WGBH Educational Foundation
Freelance Beauty Writer – Pays $40K-$45K/year
Truly Beauty
Freelance Genre Fiction Editor
Scarsdale Publishing
Freelance Elections Staff Writer – Pays $33K-$40K/year
Ballotpedia
Collective Press
SmugMug
Freelance Marketing/Content Writer – Pays $9-$20/hour
Wake Ventures
Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
Armentum
Freelance Curriculum Writer – Pays $17/hour
Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation
Mayo Clinic
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.12-$0.15/word
Ignite Visibility
Freelance Writers – Pays $35/article
d2cCompare.com
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/article
AirHost Academy
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
It's a Dirty Job
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html
Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed
A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!
Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html