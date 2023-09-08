Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 09/07/2023

THE FALL 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS THIS SATURDAY , 09/09/23! Only 500 participants permitted so DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY!! Our Fall contests are always the most popular!

Full-time Remote Associate Editor

The American Independent

Full-time Remote UX Research Analyst & Writer

Baymard Institute

Full-time Remote Night Editor

Boston.com

Freelance Copy Editor

ThinkAdvisor

Freelance Reporter – Multilateral Development Banks

Devex

Full-time Remote Editor/Reporter

Habitat Magazine

Full-time Remote Online Community Coordinator – Pays $50K + benefits

Poets & Writers, Inc.

Freelance Features Writer

Pocket-lint.com

Freelance Gardening Commerce Writer

Backyard Boss

Freelance Copywriter – Fintech

blind ad

Freelance Barbecue Writer

SmokedBBQSource.com

Freelance Video Scriptwriter – Social Media Content

Unicode Media

Freelance B2C Content Writer – legal immigration

ProSePro

Full-time Remote Gameplay Writer – Pays $70K-$108K/year.

Squanch Games

Freelance Literature Study Guide Writer – Pays $200-$900/week.

SuperSummary

Full-time Remote Intel Assessment Coordinator/Writer – Pays $165K-$275K/year.

ManTech International Corporation

Freelance Content Writer

Digitive LLC

Freelance Editor/Writer

Vanderbilt University

Freelance Grant Writer Assistant – Pays $30/hour.

Blue Haven Grant Consultants, LLC

Freelance Proposal Writer

Philips

Full-time Remote Speechwriter

The Garrett Group

Full-time Remote SRO/RO Operating Procedure Writer

WECTEC Staffing Svcs LLC

Full-time Remote Night News Writer – Pays $14-$20/hour.

HotNewHipHop.com

Full-time Remote Loyalty Industry Content Writer and Editor – Pays $48K/year.

Loyalty360

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $60K-$70K/year.

Infoservices LLc

Full-time Remote IT Technical Writer

OneDigital

Full-time Remote Proposal Writer

Seventh Dimension

Full-time Remote Electrical Engineering Writer – PCB Design and Manufacturing. Pays $65K-$68K/year.

First Page Sage, LLC

Full-time Remote Database Report Writer II

University of Wisconsin System

Full-time Remote Technical BA/Technical Writer – Pays $66K-$119K/year.

Leidos

