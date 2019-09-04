Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 09/04/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
ConsumerAffairs
Freelance Ecommerce/HR/Retail Division Editor – includes benefits
Capital Technology Solutions
Freelance Editor – Pays $27/hour
Brides, MyDomaine, and Byrdie
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.10/word
James Publishing
Freelance Writer – Pays $14-$18/hour
blind ad
Epic Presence
Freelance Solar and Green Energy Content Writers
Sacha Agency
Freelance Men’s Lifestyle Magazine Content Writer
CI Media LTD
Audience Harvest
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Skilled Golf
Gardener’s Path
QuickBooks
Freelance Writer – Pays $18-$75/hour
Shelley Bot, LLC
Freelance Content Writer and Editor – Pays $15-$25/hour
PartCatalog.com
Freelance Press Release Writer
Cannopoly
Meddy
Tom Sawyer Software
Freelance PC Hardware/Gaming Industry Writer
Volt Cave
Genium srl
Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists
Freelance Editor’s Assistant – Pays $20-$29/hour
Savior Publishing House
CNET
Solve.Care
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
World Travel Holdings
Primary Goods
Linchpin Solutions, Inc.
Freelance Business e-Learning Writer – Pays $25-$40/hour
Syandus Inc.
Quince & Co.
Boston Court Reporters and Cambridge Transcriptions
