Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 09/02/2022

Freelance Reporter / Assistant Editor

California Local

Freelance HGTV Contributor

Heavy Inc.

Freelance Hallmark Contributor

Heavy, Inc.

Freelance LC Entertainment Contributor

Heavy, Inc.

Freelance Contributors – Pay starts at $25/post.

RVIVR.com

Freelance Project Manager – Pays $50/hour.

Solving Sacramento

Freelance Writer – Pays $20 per 100 words.

IAPWE

Synagogue Communications Freelancer

Congregation Kol Emeth

Freelance Editor – Pays $35-$40/hour.

iMarket Solutions

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays up to $20/hour.

MyCitySocial

Freelance Casino Content Writer

KaFe Rocks

Freelance Reality TV News Editor

Screen Rant

Freelance Managing Editor

Vera Institute of Justice

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $21/hour.

TheList.com

Freelance Personal Finance Staff Writer – Full time remote with benefits.

Slickdeals

Freelance Full-time Editorial Director

Authorify Holdings LLC

Freelance Full-time Editor-in-Chief

Informa Tech

Freelance Technical Proposal Writer/Editor – Pays $35-$65/hour.

Sterile Services Co

Freelance Content Writer – streaming industry. Pays $20-$25/hour.

The Streamable

Freelance Business Content Writer – Pays $25/hour.

True North FL Inc

Freelance Tech Reviewer (Video)

MUO

Freelance Automotive Tech Writer

MUO

Freelance SEO Content Writer

Content Dog

Freelance Writers – to write about writing. Pays $100.

Connell Media

Freelance Writer – with experience in the business startup niche

Inc and Go

Freelance Grilling/Barbecuing Writers

NFOSMMA LLC

Freelance UX Research Writer & Analyst

Baymard Institute

Freelance Sports and Kayaking Writers

Action Sports

Freelance Writers – career and college degree content

Authority

