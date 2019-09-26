Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 09/26/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Sportswriter
Professional Sports Publications
Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $60K-$65K/year
Daily Kos
Freelance Seasonal Automotive Writer
The Drive
Freelance Commerce Editor
IBT Media
Freelance Food Photographers
The Spruce Eats
Freelance Plant Writer
The Spruce
Freelance Landscaping Writer
The Spruce
Freelance Content Update Editors & Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour
Brides
Freelance Writers – must be an ESL teacher
blind ad
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.10-$0.20/word
Ignite Visibility
Freelance SEO/Digital Marketing Writer
blind ad
Freelance Makeup and Cosmetics Writer
Mountain30K
Freelance Automotive Product Writer
Auto Media Planet
Freelance Technical Writer
Kinsta
Freelance Copywriter
Skillz
Freelance Writer – $15-$20/hour
TME News
Freelance Copywriter
Red Letter Communications Inc.
Freelance Social Media Content Creator – Pays $10/hour
Popmenu, LLC
Freelance Junior Copywriter – includes benefits
Figmints Digital Creative Marketing
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer
Bustle
Freelance Resume Writer
Resume Assassin
Freelance Creative Script & Storyboard Writer
Baird & Warner
Freelance Blogger
SportsNet New York
Freelance SEO Copywriter
Direct Line Development
Freelance Technical Writer
DVO Consulting
Freelance Science Managing Editor
QBS Learning
Freelance Science Curriculum Specialist
QBS Learning
Freelance Proofreader
GateHouse Media
Freelance Article Proofreader
The Drive
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
It's a Dirty Job
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html
Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed
A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!
Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html