Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 09/20/18

Freelance Content Writer/Editor
MyBookie
Freelance Investigative Reporter
WhoWhatWhy
Freelance Staff Writer
Zapier
Freelance Managing Editor/Editorial Director – Pays $90K/year, plus benefits
The Oracles
Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder
Freelance Personal Finance Writer/Editor
Napkin Finance
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $200-$300/article, depending on length
Harv Eker International
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.07-$0.10/word
Tempesta Media
Freelance Proofreader – Pays $0.011-$0.017/word
blind ad
Freelance Writers – Pays $25/hour
blind ad
Freelance Fitness Writer
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $10-$20/hour
blind ad
Freelance Executive Resume Writer
blind ad
Freelance Technical Writer
Gremlin
Freelance Senior Copywriter
Xoop
Freelance Content Writer
Your Hosting 24/7
Freelance Science Curriculum Writer
Great Minds
Freelance Photography Blog Content Editor
iPhone Photography School
Freelance Content Writer
Private Family Office
Freelance Structural Technical Writer
Keystone Experts and Engineers
Freelance Lifestyle & Local Writer
Narcity Media
Freelance Writer
Weedmaps
Freelance German Editor
8 Circuit Studios
Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com
Freelance Technical Editor/Proofreader
LinguaLinx, Inc.
Freelance Financial Writer – Pays $80-$120/hour
Clean Energy Capital
Freelance News Writer
Elite Daily
Freelance Subject Matter Expert – Pays $45/hour
NextStep
