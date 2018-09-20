Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 09/20/18

September 20, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Content Writer/Editor
MyBookie

Freelance Investigative Reporter
WhoWhatWhy

Freelance Staff Writer
Zapier

Freelance Managing Editor/Editorial Director – Pays $90K/year, plus benefits
The Oracles

Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder

Freelance Personal Finance Writer/Editor
Napkin Finance

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $200-$300/article, depending on length
Harv Eker International

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.07-$0.10/word
Tempesta Media

Freelance Proofreader – Pays $0.011-$0.017/word
blind ad

Freelance Writers – Pays $25/hour
blind ad

Freelance Fitness Writer
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $10-$20/hour
blind ad

Freelance Executive Resume Writer
blind ad

Freelance Technical Writer
Gremlin

Freelance Senior Copywriter
Xoop

Freelance Content Writer
Your Hosting 24/7

Freelance Science Curriculum Writer
Great Minds

Freelance Photography Blog Content Editor
iPhone Photography School

Freelance Content Writer
Private Family Office

Freelance Structural Technical Writer
Keystone Experts and Engineers

Freelance Lifestyle & Local Writer
Narcity Media

Freelance Writer
Weedmaps

Freelance German Editor
8 Circuit Studios

Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com

Freelance Technical Editor/Proofreader
LinguaLinx, Inc.

Freelance Financial Writer – Pays $80-$120/hour
Clean Energy Capital

Freelance News Writer
Elite Daily

Freelance Subject Matter Expert – Pays $45/hour
NextStep

 

