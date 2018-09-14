Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 09/13/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25/hour
Pet Bucket
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $200-$300
Harv Eker International
Freelance Personal Finance Writer/Editor
Napkin Finance
Freelance Experienced Book Publicist
Smith Publicity, Inc.
Freelance Head Of Content Management
iwillteachyoutoberich.com and growthlab.com
Freelance Content Writers – Pays $0.07-$0.10/word.
Tempesta Media / TempestaMedia.com
Freelance Off-site Technical Blogger – Pays up to $75/hour
recruiter
Freelance Web Copy Writers – sports betting/online gambling. Pays starts at $0.10/word.
content provider serving the sports betting and online gambling industry
Freelance News Reporters – Pays $0.15/word.
Beaverton Life
Freelance Breaking News Reporter
FeedSyndicate news service
Freelance Mentor / Executive Personal Assistant – Must be graduate or teacher in technology. Pays $15-$30/hour + bonuses.
CEO
Freelance Content Creator/Social Media Strategist
blind ad
Freelance Writers – to help spread the word about Irish history, culture, and merchandise and grow their content library. Pays $40.
ShamrockCraic
Freelance Legal Writers – Pays $40 for 550-700 words.
BluShark Digital LLC
Freelance Writers – for community newspapers newspapers in Center City Philadelphia and University City, PA
Freelance Press Release Writer
eReleases
Freelance Long Term Writer
pest control resource website
Freelance Dog Writer
TheDogClinic.com
