Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 08/18/2022

Freelance Breaking News Editor

Patch Media

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $50/hour

Upworthy

Freelance Science and Health Writer

The diaTribe Foundation

Freelance Wrestling News Writer – Pays $21/hour

Wrestling Inc.

Freelance Content Writer

Red Rock Secured

Freelance Writer

IAPWE

Freelance Pest Control Writer

Upbeat Media LLC

Freelance Content Writer

Strictly By The Numbers

Freelance Content Writers

Unicode Media

Freelance Basketball Coaching Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Basketball For Coaches

Freelance Health/Food Writer – Pays $70/article

Work Hounds

Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour

ShoutVox

Freelance B2B Agency Writers

4jam

Freelance VPN & Security Writer

Box20

Freelance Writer

vpnAlert

Freelance Brand Copywriter

Secfi

Freelance High Fashion Writer

Graphite

Freelance Technical Writer

Mojo Solutions and Services MSS LLC

Freelance Digital Content Writer

OU Health

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $21-$24/hour

Radin Consulting, Inc.

Technical Writer – Pays $40K-$60K/year

PlanIT Group

Freelance SEO Content Writer/Editor – must be a Florida resident

24 DATA, Inc.

Freelance Insurance Content Writer

Inbound Insurance Marketing

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $35/hour

Beacon Digital Marketing

Freelance Academic Writer – Professor / SME – Business Law. Pays $20/hour

ansrsource

Freelance Content Writer

Fluent, LLC

Freelance Technical Writer

Clarity Consultants

Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour

blind ad

Freelance Blog Post Writers – Pays $0.15/word

Ritesh Lal

