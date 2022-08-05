Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 08/05/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Personal Finance Editor – Pays $60K-$80K/year

DebtHammer

Freelance Food and Grocery News Writer – Pays $21/hour

Mashed

Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

House Digest

Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Tasting Table

Freelance Lifestyle Writer – Pays $25/hour

The Arena Group

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $0.20/word

Transcend Visuals, LLC.

Freelance Web Performance Advocate/Technical Writer

DebugBear

Freelance Finance Writers

Chongo Studios Pty Ltd

Freelance Writer

YourPCB

Freelance Content Writer

airfocus

Freelance Writer – Pays $50/hour

IAPWE

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $35/hour

Bizable.tv

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $25-$28/hour

Glocal RPO

Freelance Senior Technical Writer – Pays $50-$60/hour

Digital Dhara LLC

Freelance Content Writer

recruiter

Freelance Freelance Tech Editors (2) – Pays $40/hour

ContentBacon

Freelance Copywriter – email marketing. Pays $14-$38/hour.

Riseable

Freelance Legal Case Summaries Writer

Quimbee

Freelance Senior Content Marketing Strategist – Pays $88K-$112K/year + benefits

Affinity

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$30/hour

Barnum Financial Group

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$60/hour

Develop Learning

Freelance Full-time Senior Editor, Grub Street

New York Magazine / Vox Media, LLC

Freelance Part-time Grant Writer – Pays $24K-$34K/year.

Saltash Mountain Consulting

Freelance Part-time Morning Blogger, The Cut

New York Magazine / Vox Media, LLC

Freelance Full-time Content Strategist

Foundry

Freelance Copywriter

Ugallery

Freelance News Writer

Buzzfeed

Freelance News Writer

GameRant

Freelance Full-time Content Marketing Manager – Pays $76K-$93K/year

CoinTracker

