Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 08/05/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Personal Finance Editor – Pays $60K-$80K/year
DebtHammer
Freelance Food and Grocery News Writer – Pays $21/hour
Mashed
Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word
House Digest
Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word
Tasting Table
Freelance Lifestyle Writer – Pays $25/hour
The Arena Group
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $0.20/word
Transcend Visuals, LLC.
Freelance Web Performance Advocate/Technical Writer
DebugBear
Freelance Finance Writers
Chongo Studios Pty Ltd
Freelance Writer
YourPCB
Freelance Content Writer
airfocus
Freelance Writer – Pays $50/hour
IAPWE
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $35/hour
Bizable.tv
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $25-$28/hour
Glocal RPO
Freelance Senior Technical Writer – Pays $50-$60/hour
Digital Dhara LLC
Freelance Content Writer
recruiter
Freelance Freelance Tech Editors (2) – Pays $40/hour
ContentBacon
Freelance Copywriter – email marketing. Pays $14-$38/hour.
Riseable
Freelance Legal Case Summaries Writer
Quimbee
Freelance Senior Content Marketing Strategist – Pays $88K-$112K/year + benefits
Affinity
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$30/hour
Barnum Financial Group
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$60/hour
Develop Learning
Freelance Full-time Senior Editor, Grub Street
New York Magazine / Vox Media, LLC
Freelance Part-time Grant Writer – Pays $24K-$34K/year.
Saltash Mountain Consulting
Freelance Part-time Morning Blogger, The Cut
New York Magazine / Vox Media, LLC
Freelance Full-time Content Strategist
Foundry
Freelance Copywriter
Ugallery
Freelance News Writer
Buzzfeed
Freelance News Writer
GameRant
Freelance Full-time Content Marketing Manager – Pays $76K-$93K/year
CoinTracker
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html