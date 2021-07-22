Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/22/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

Freelance Marketing Manager

EnsembleIQ

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writers

The List

Freelance Graphic Web Designer

Fox Nation

Freelance Trending News Writer – Fitness Industry

Athletech News

Freelance Assistant Editor

MUD\WTR

Freelance Audience Engagement Editor – in Arizona

High Country News (HCN)

Freelance Associate Editor

Lion’s Roar Foundation

Freelance Comic Book Features Editor

CBR

Freelance Copywriter – for Products, Services, and Features

U.S. LawShield

Freelance Copywriter – for a Live Streaming Company

BoxCast

Freelance Full-time Content Marketing Writer & Manager

Ubiety Technologies Inc.

Freelance Marketing Content Writer

Flockjay

Freelance Part-time Copyeditor

OkayMedia, INC.

Freelance Copy Editor – for Various Editorial Properties

Vox Media, LLC

Freelance Copywriter – for a Money Transfer Provider

Sendwave

Freelance Topic Experts – Finance, Digital Marketing, Tech. Pays $0.05/word.

Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance SEO Writer

Rank Republic

Freelance Web Content Specialist / Web Content Writer I – Pays $30-$36/hour.

mroads

Freelance Content Editor

Buzz Logic

Freelance Personal Finance Writers

DebtHammer

Freelance Writers – Sports Cards, Arcade Games and Pinball Machines. Pays $75.

AUGMENTED SUPPLY

Freelance Writers – electric vehicles, green tech

Green Authority / Authority Media

Freelance Motorcycle Writer – Pays $0.05/word

Napper Media

Junior Cybersecurity Content Writer – Pays $15-$31/hour.

Black Belt Security

Freelance Water/Mountain Sports Writers – Pays $0.05-$1.00/word.

Outdoor Experts

Freelance Video Game How-To Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour.

TechJunkie

Freelance Cybersecurity Blogger

Cooper Marketing

Freelance Writer

Store Growers

Freelance Web Content Writer

OneCare Media

Freelance Product Review Writer – Pays $11-$25/hour.

GrapplingInsider.com

