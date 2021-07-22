Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/22/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
Freelance Marketing Manager
EnsembleIQ
Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writers
The List
Freelance Graphic Web Designer
Fox Nation
Freelance Trending News Writer – Fitness Industry
Athletech News
Freelance Assistant Editor
MUD\WTR
Freelance Audience Engagement Editor – in Arizona
High Country News (HCN)
Freelance Associate Editor
Lion’s Roar Foundation
Freelance Comic Book Features Editor
CBR
Freelance Copywriter – for Products, Services, and Features
U.S. LawShield
Freelance Copywriter – for a Live Streaming Company
BoxCast
Freelance Full-time Content Marketing Writer & Manager
Ubiety Technologies Inc.
Freelance Marketing Content Writer
Flockjay
Freelance Part-time Copyeditor
OkayMedia, INC.
Freelance Copy Editor – for Various Editorial Properties
Vox Media, LLC
Freelance Copywriter – for a Money Transfer Provider
Sendwave
Freelance Topic Experts – Finance, Digital Marketing, Tech. Pays $0.05/word.
Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.
Freelance SEO Writer
Rank Republic
Freelance Web Content Specialist / Web Content Writer I – Pays $30-$36/hour.
mroads
Freelance Content Editor
Buzz Logic
Freelance Personal Finance Writers
DebtHammer
Freelance Writers – Sports Cards, Arcade Games and Pinball Machines. Pays $75.
AUGMENTED SUPPLY
Freelance Writers – electric vehicles, green tech
Green Authority / Authority Media
Freelance Motorcycle Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Napper Media
Junior Cybersecurity Content Writer – Pays $15-$31/hour.
Black Belt Security
Freelance Water/Mountain Sports Writers – Pays $0.05-$1.00/word.
Outdoor Experts
Freelance Video Game How-To Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour.
TechJunkie
Freelance Cybersecurity Blogger
Cooper Marketing
Freelance Writer
Store Growers
Freelance Web Content Writer
OneCare Media
Freelance Product Review Writer – Pays $11-$25/hour.
GrapplingInsider.com
