Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/15/2022

DON’T FORGET! The Summer, 2022 24-Hour Short Story Contest STARTS AT NOON ON SATURDAY, 07/16/22!!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Residential Content Writer
Homes.com
Freelance Ratings Editor
U.S. News & World Report
Freelance Investing Reporter
U.S. News & World Report
Freelance Commercial Real Estate Reporter
The Registry
Freelance Digital Content Editor – Pays $50K-$80K/year
DebtHammer
Copywriter – Pays $70K-$80K/year
MUD\WTR
Freelance Soap Opera News Writer – Pays $21/hour
The List
Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word
Glam.com
Freelance Video Game News Writer – Pays $21/hour
SVG
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Simon Business School
Freelance Financial Writer
Fox Corporation
Freelance Writer/PR Outreach Specialist
JollySEO
Freelance Writers
The Links Guy
Freelance Writer
ShoutVox
Freelance Content Strategist
Unicode Media
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.08/word
Green Coast
Freelance Tech Writers
Website Planet
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.04/word
Great Publishing Inc.
Freelance Copywriter
Vitamin T
Freelance Cannabis Writer – Pays $0.20/word
PotGuide
Freelance Cannabis Industry Copy Editor – Pays $20-$30/hour
Respect My Region
Freelance Print Book Editor
Blackstone Publishing
Freelance Writer/Copy Editor – Pays $40/hour
RV Education Freelance Network
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25K-$40K/year
Woxer
Freelance Copywriter
Relativity
Freelance Writer – Pays $50/hour
Mammoth Media
Freelance Content Writer
Tektree Inc
Freelance Content Writer
Traction
Freelance Technical Content Writer
ProjectPro
Freelance Pharmaceutical Medical Writer
FEFA, LLC
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html