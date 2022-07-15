front-page-pre

Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/15/2022

July 15, 2022 No Comments

Print Friendly

DON’T FORGET! The Summer, 2022 24-Hour Short Story Contest STARTS AT NOON ON SATURDAY, 07/16/22!!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Residential Content Writer
Homes.com

Freelance Ratings Editor
U.S. News & World Report

Freelance Investing Reporter
U.S. News & World Report

Freelance Commercial Real Estate Reporter
The Registry

Freelance Digital Content Editor – Pays $50K-$80K/year
DebtHammer

Copywriter – Pays $70K-$80K/year
MUD\WTR

Freelance Soap Opera News Writer – Pays $21/hour
The List

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word
Glam.com

Freelance Video Game News Writer – Pays $21/hour
SVG

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Simon Business School

Freelance Financial Writer
Fox Corporation

Freelance Writer/PR Outreach Specialist
JollySEO

Freelance Writers
The Links Guy

Freelance Writer
ShoutVox

Freelance Content Strategist
Unicode Media

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.08/word
Green Coast

Freelance Tech Writers
Website Planet

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.04/word
Great Publishing Inc.

Freelance Copywriter
Vitamin T

Freelance Cannabis Writer – Pays $0.20/word
PotGuide

Freelance Cannabis Industry Copy Editor – Pays $20-$30/hour
Respect My Region

Freelance Print Book Editor
Blackstone Publishing

Freelance Writer/Copy Editor – Pays $40/hour
RV Education Freelance Network

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25K-$40K/year
Woxer

Freelance Copywriter
Relativity

Freelance Writer – Pays $50/hour
Mammoth Media

Freelance Content Writer
Tektree Inc

Freelance Content Writer
Traction

Freelance Technical Content Writer
ProjectPro

Freelance Pharmaceutical Medical Writer
FEFA, LLC

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

 





 

 





 

 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 

 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy

Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

 

 





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.