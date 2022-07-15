Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/15/2022

DON’T FORGET! The Summer, 2022 24-Hour Short Story Contest STARTS AT NOON ON SATURDAY, 07/16/22!!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Residential Content Writer

Homes.com

Freelance Ratings Editor

U.S. News & World Report

Freelance Investing Reporter

U.S. News & World Report

Freelance Commercial Real Estate Reporter

The Registry

Freelance Digital Content Editor – Pays $50K-$80K/year

DebtHammer

Copywriter – Pays $70K-$80K/year

MUD\WTR

Freelance Soap Opera News Writer – Pays $21/hour

The List

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Glam.com

Freelance Video Game News Writer – Pays $21/hour

SVG

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Simon Business School

Freelance Financial Writer

Fox Corporation

Freelance Writer/PR Outreach Specialist

JollySEO

Freelance Writers

The Links Guy

Freelance Writer

ShoutVox

Freelance Content Strategist

Unicode Media

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.08/word

Green Coast

Freelance Tech Writers

Website Planet

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.04/word

Great Publishing Inc.

Freelance Copywriter

Vitamin T

Freelance Cannabis Writer – Pays $0.20/word

PotGuide

Freelance Cannabis Industry Copy Editor – Pays $20-$30/hour

Respect My Region

Freelance Print Book Editor

Blackstone Publishing

Freelance Writer/Copy Editor – Pays $40/hour

RV Education Freelance Network

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25K-$40K/year

Woxer

Freelance Copywriter

Relativity

Freelance Writer – Pays $50/hour

Mammoth Media

Freelance Content Writer

Tektree Inc

Freelance Content Writer

Traction

Freelance Technical Content Writer

ProjectPro

Freelance Pharmaceutical Medical Writer

FEFA, LLC

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html