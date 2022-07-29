Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/28/2022

July 29, 2022 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writer
Fierce Biotech

Freelance Content Writer
CoStar

Freelance Wrestling Writer – Pays $21/hour
Wrestling Inc.

Freelance Writer
Salon.com

Freelance Content Writer
airfocus

Freelance Sports Writers
SportsNerds

Freelance Writer
Vanlife 365

Freelance Personal Finance Blog Editor
CreditDonkey

Freelance Writer
Life Coach Hub

Freelance College/Education Content Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Northwest Ventures

Freelance Writers
Cenote Media LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.07/word
Action Sports

Freelance Pet Writers – Pays $0.04-$0.07/word
World Animal Foundation

Freelance Art Content Writer
Art Ignition

Freelance Content Writers
iWriter Content Writing Service

Freelance Business/Technology Writer & Researcher
Cake Insights

Freelance Content/Copywriter – Pays $75K-$85K/year
Seamless.AI

Freelance Writer – Pays $30/hour
The Glow Girl Life by Melissa Meyers

Freelance Content Writer
Farmers Insurance Group

Freelance Wine Writer
SommPicks

Freelance Writer – Pays $250/week
BaseHubs

Freelance Technical Writer
CrowdStrike

Freelance Product Marketing Content Writer
OpenVPN

Freelance Social Media Content Creator – Pays $15/hour
Dimi Foods Inc.

Freelance Canva Writer – Pays $18/hour
Office Bug LLC

Freelance Procedure Writer – Pays $23-$25/hour
blind ad

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $40K-$44K/year
Complexly LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $125-$250/article
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter
UniGroup

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $32-$33/hour
Rangam Consultants Inc.

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

 





 

 





 

 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 

 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy

Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

 

 





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.