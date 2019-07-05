Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/05/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Journalist

Ohop Mutual Light Co.

Freelance Bloggers – Pays $0.02-$0.03 per word

digital marketing agency

Senior Living Marketing Copywriter

SmartBug Media

Freelancers – to summarize audio files and put them into a report template. Pays $15.00-$17.50/hour

blind ad

Freelance Bloggers – Pays $15-$25

Pour Toi inc.

Freelance SEO Copywriter – Pays $35/hour.

blind ad

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Get the Guy

Freelance Writer

iPhone Photography School

Freelance Copywriters/Researchers – for magazine database. Pays $100/post.

Dream of Travel Writing

Freelance Sales Copywriter

Town Web Design, LLC

Freelance Medical Writer

Yardley

Freelance SEO Marketing Content Writer – Pays $15-$18/hour

Nemaco Technology LLC

Freelance Editor

Corporate Counsel Business Journal

Freelance Managing Editor

blind ad

Freelance Copywriter

blind ad

Freelance Legal Editor

blind ad

Freelance Proposal Content Manager

blind ad

Freelance Content Marketing Writer

blind ad

Freelance Content Writer and Editor

blind ad

Freelance Senior Living Marketing Copywriter

blind ad

Freelance Food Writer/Copywriter

FoodPeople

Freelance Writers – Pays $100

blind ad

Freelance Freelance Content Editor

Webselenese

Freelance Lifestyle Bloggers, Reporters, and Journalists – near Hoboken NJ

HobokenLife News & Lifestyle

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.

