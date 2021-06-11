Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 06/11/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Editorial Assistant
Entrepreneur
Freelance Contributing Writer
Fast Company
Freelance Copy Editor
Daily Kos
Freelance Senior Editor
Atlas Obscura / TalentNow Solutions
Freelance Social Media And Homepage Producer
Fox News MediaFOX News Media
Freelance Writer
Vivial Media LLC
Freelance Content Strategist – Senior Manager
Dentsu
Freelance Reporter
ThinkAdvisor.com
Freelance Editorial Director
The Mighty
Freelance Digital Content Writer
Netgear
Freelance Content Writer
One Firefly
Freelance Writers – industrial or manufacturing topics
Reliable Acorn LLC
Freelance Health & Wellness Commerce Writer
Bustle Digital Group
Freelance Content Writer
Binance
Freelance Copywriter – for a job platform
WayUp
Freelance List Editor
Screen Rant
Home / Interior Design Freelance Writer
Fifti Fifti Design
Freelance Training Editor – Comic Book Content
CBR.com
Freelance Marketing Content Writer
Sunquest
Freelance Writer
WordAgents
Freelance Junior Copywriter/Editor
Airbase
Freelance Content Writer
VaVa Virtual
Freelance Writers – motorcycles and dirt bikes. Pays $75.
Augmented Supply
Freelance Linux and Tech Writer
Make Tech Easier
Freelance Experienced Marketing Writer
Authority Hacker
Freelance Writer / Copy Writer
Iris Writing International
Freelance Writer – plumbing content. Pays $4K/month.
Three Ships
Freelance Guitar Writer
Guitar Advise
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html