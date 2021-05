Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/06/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

Indigenous Affairs Editor

High Country News

Freelance Healthcare News Writer

TriMed Media

Freelance Weekend Editor

Paulick Report

Editor in Chief

CryptoCulture

Freelance Education Reporter

Chalkbeat

Freelance Photo Editor

Afar Media

Freelance Audience Engagement Editor

Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Freelance SEO Content Marketer/Blog Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour

Shortform

Freelance Food and Grocery Feature Writer

Mashed

Freelance Sexual Wellness Blog Writer – Pays $40-$60/1,000 words

Sexual Alpha

Freelance Writers

Privacy Matters

Freelance Writers

Illuminate Media

Freelance TV News Writers

Monsters and Critics

Freelance Writers

WordAgents

Freelance Writers

Crowd Content

Freelance Writer

GearMoose.com

Freelance Writer

Grill Cook Bake

Freelance Writer

FluentU

Freelance Copywriter

Animal Hearted

Freelance Writers – Pays $10/hour

Precision Content LLC

Freelance Copywriter

Somera

Freelance Ghostwriter

Prudent Reviews LLC

Freelance SEO Tutorials & Reviews Writer

blind ad

Freelance Guest Post Writer

Dofollow.io

Freelance Sports Writers – Pays $160/week

JL Web Properties LLC

Freelance Pressure Washing Hobbyist Writer – Pays $0.06-$0.10/word

PressureWashr

Freelance Anime News Writer

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Content Writer

Arthur Murray Québec

Freelance Writer

Ligonier Ministries

Full-time Freelance Proofreader – Pays $45K-$65K/year

Motive

