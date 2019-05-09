Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/09/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Video Script Writer
Charisma on Command
Freelance Digital Marketing Ad Copywriter
Curology
Freelance Newsletter Writer
Inside.com
Freelance Writer/Curator – Pays $20/hour
Inside.com
Freelance Mathematics Course Writer
Brilliant
Freelance Science Course Writer
Brilliant
Freelance Computer Science Course Writer
Brilliant
Freelance Cybersecurity Content Writer
MarketHeed LLC
Freelance Clinical Regulatory Writer
Confidential – Pharmaceutical Research and Development
Freelance Medical Editor – Pays $32-$36/hour
Coda Staffing
Freelance Resume Writer
Willemstad Inc.
Freelance Medical Device Technical Writer – includes benefits
Idea Evolver
Freelance Technical Writer
OPSkins
Freelance Science/Biology Content Writer
QBS Learning
Freelance Technical Writer – includes benefits
Wikimedia Foundation
Freelance Writer and Editor
Monahan Ranch
Freelance PTOC Technical Editor/Writer
Mitre Corporation
Freelance Ghost Writer for Legal Blog – Pays $15-$20/hour
Lateral Link
Freelance Legal Brief Writer
Law Firm Consisting of Former AmLaw 100 and Magic Circle Firm Attorneys
Freelance Managing Editor
Labcompare
Freelance Writers – Pays $50/article
blind ad
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $20/hour
ThinkLoud
Freelance Journalist
WorkCompCentral
Freelance Legal Writers
James Publishing
Freelance Writer – Pays $12/hour
blind ad
Freelance Creative Tech Writers – Pays $200
blind ad
Freelance Food & Travel Writer Photographer – Pays $100
blind ad
Freelance Content Writers/Bloggers – Pays $0.04/word
blind ad
Freelance Legal Transcriptionist
Dictate Express
Freelance Medical Transcriptionists
Spectramedi
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
