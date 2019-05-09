Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/09/19

May 9, 2019 No Comments

Print Friendly

Freelance Video Script Writer
Charisma on Command

Freelance Digital Marketing Ad Copywriter
Curology

Freelance Newsletter Writer
Inside.com

Freelance Writer/Curator – Pays $20/hour
Inside.com

Freelance Mathematics Course Writer
Brilliant

Freelance Science Course Writer
Brilliant

Freelance Computer Science Course Writer
Brilliant

Freelance Cybersecurity Content Writer
MarketHeed LLC

Freelance Clinical Regulatory Writer
Confidential – Pharmaceutical Research and Development

Freelance Medical Editor – Pays $32-$36/hour
Coda Staffing

Freelance Resume Writer
Willemstad Inc.

Freelance Medical Device Technical Writer – includes benefits
Idea Evolver

Freelance Technical Writer
OPSkins

Freelance Science/Biology Content Writer
QBS Learning

Freelance Technical Writer – includes benefits
Wikimedia Foundation

Freelance Writer and Editor
Monahan Ranch

Freelance PTOC Technical Editor/Writer
Mitre Corporation

Freelance Ghost Writer for Legal Blog – Pays $15-$20/hour
Lateral Link

Freelance Legal Brief Writer
Law Firm Consisting of Former AmLaw 100 and Magic Circle Firm Attorneys

Freelance Managing Editor
Labcompare

Freelance Writers – Pays $50/article
blind ad

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $20/hour
ThinkLoud

Freelance Journalist
WorkCompCentral

Freelance Legal Writers
James Publishing

Freelance Writer – Pays $12/hour
blind ad

Freelance Creative Tech Writers – Pays $200
blind ad

Freelance Food & Travel Writer Photographer – Pays $100
blind ad

Freelance Content Writers/Bloggers – Pays $0.04/word
blind ad

Freelance Legal Transcriptionist
Dictate Express

Freelance Medical Transcriptionists
Spectramedi

