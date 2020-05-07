Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/07/2020

May 7, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer
The Daily Hodl

Freelance Business and Economics Staff Writer
The National Interest

Freelance U.S. Politics Staff Writer/Reporter
The National Interest

Freelance Military and Defense Technology Writer
The National Interest

Freelance Managing Editor
Boston Magazine

Freelance True Crime Writer
blind ad

Freelance Video Game Streamers + Esports News Writers
SVG

Freelance Managing Editor
Inquisitr.com

Freelance E-commerce Editor
SPY.com

Freelance Content Writer
Brainscape

Freelance Writers
INNERVIEW Magazine

Freelance Golf Writer
Hit Me SEO

Freelance Content Writer/Blogger – Pays $750/week
HIPR Consultancy and Corporate Services, Inc.

Freelance Writer
Electric Otter LLC

Freelance Mechanical Engineering Bloggers
Skill-Lync

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.20/word
The Content Brand

Freelance Math Copy Editor
IXL Learning

Freelance Political Writer – Pays $15/hour
blind ad

Freelance Technical Writer
Experis

Freelance Language Editor
inWhatLanguage

Freelance Assessment Item Editor
Kaplan Test Prep

Freelance Technical Writer
Netlify

Freelance Consultant Writer/Editor
Climate Nexus

Freelance Firearms Repair Content Writer
Sonoran Desert Institute

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
Wono, Inc.

Freelance Real Estate Technical Writer
Heaton Dainard

Freelance Creative Copywriter – Pays $20-$40/hour
Ltd Wono

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $1,000-$1,200/month
TalentMath

Freelance Writer – Pays $175-$350/week
First Page Sage

Freelance Copywriter
MVRK

