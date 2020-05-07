Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/07/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer

The Daily Hodl

Freelance Business and Economics Staff Writer

The National Interest

Freelance U.S. Politics Staff Writer/Reporter

The National Interest

Freelance Military and Defense Technology Writer

The National Interest

Freelance Managing Editor

Boston Magazine

Freelance True Crime Writer

blind ad

Freelance Video Game Streamers + Esports News Writers

SVG

Freelance Managing Editor

Inquisitr.com

Freelance E-commerce Editor

SPY.com

Freelance Content Writer

Brainscape

Freelance Writers

INNERVIEW Magazine

Freelance Golf Writer

Hit Me SEO

Freelance Content Writer/Blogger – Pays $750/week

HIPR Consultancy and Corporate Services, Inc.

Freelance Writer

Electric Otter LLC

Freelance Mechanical Engineering Bloggers

Skill-Lync

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.20/word

The Content Brand

Freelance Math Copy Editor

IXL Learning

Freelance Political Writer – Pays $15/hour

blind ad

Freelance Technical Writer

Experis

Freelance Language Editor

inWhatLanguage

Freelance Assessment Item Editor

Kaplan Test Prep

Freelance Technical Writer

Netlify

Freelance Consultant Writer/Editor

Climate Nexus

Freelance Firearms Repair Content Writer

Sonoran Desert Institute

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

Wono, Inc.

Freelance Real Estate Technical Writer

Heaton Dainard

Freelance Creative Copywriter – Pays $20-$40/hour

Ltd Wono

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $1,000-$1,200/month

TalentMath

Freelance Writer – Pays $175-$350/week

First Page Sage

Freelance Copywriter

MVRK

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!