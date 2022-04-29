Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/29/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writer – Pays $75/article

EndGame360

Freelance Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year

Crittenden Partners

Freelance Writer

IAPWE

Freelance Copywriters – Pays $0.05/word

Panda Copy

Freelance Men’s Style Writer

Primer

Freelance SaaS Content Writers

Codeless

Freelance Blog Writer

Sell Courses Online

Freelance Coffee, Wine and Beverage Writer – Pays $0.05/word

DS Publishing

Freelance Writers

Blue Thistle Content

Freelance Crypto and Personal Finance Writers – Pays $0.05/word

Bold Word Media

Freelance Editor

CreditDonkey

Freelance SEO Writer

Zenpost

Freelance Blog Writer

Search Media Singapore

Freelance Website Copywriter – Pays $40-$60/hour

Innovation In Software

Freelance Editor

Quarto Publishing Group

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $50K-$60K/year

lowercase

Freelance Technology Editor – Pays $50K-$60K/year

OpenSystems Media

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $65K/year

Salesforce

Freelance Digital Copywriter

AppFire Technology

Freelance Writer

Forage

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $9-$10/hour

KOA Electronics Distribution Inc.

Freelance Writer

Main Street ROI

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Writer – Pays $21/hour

Static Media

Freelance Finance Writer – Pays $0.10-$0.12/word

Compose.ly

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour

Actalent

Freelance Technical Writer

TEKsystems

Freelance Copywriter

M3

Freelance Anime News Writer

CBR

Freelance Proofreader

ERGO

Freelance Proofreader

PureRED

