Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/29/2022

April 29, 2022 No Comments

Freelance Writer – Pays $75/article
EndGame360

Freelance Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year
Crittenden Partners

Freelance Writer
IAPWE

Freelance Copywriters – Pays $0.05/word
Panda Copy

Freelance Men’s Style Writer
Primer

Freelance SaaS Content Writers
Codeless

Freelance Blog Writer
Sell Courses Online

Freelance Coffee, Wine and Beverage Writer – Pays $0.05/word
DS Publishing

Freelance Writers
Blue Thistle Content

Freelance Crypto and Personal Finance Writers – Pays $0.05/word
Bold Word Media

Freelance Editor
CreditDonkey

Freelance SEO Writer
Zenpost

Freelance Blog Writer
Search Media Singapore

Freelance Website Copywriter – Pays $40-$60/hour
Innovation In Software

Freelance Editor
Quarto Publishing Group

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $50K-$60K/year
lowercase

Freelance Technology Editor – Pays $50K-$60K/year
OpenSystems Media

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $65K/year
Salesforce

Freelance Digital Copywriter
AppFire Technology

Freelance Writer
Forage

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $9-$10/hour
KOA Electronics Distribution Inc.

Freelance Writer
Main Street ROI

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Writer – Pays $21/hour
Static Media

Freelance Finance Writer – Pays $0.10-$0.12/word
Compose.ly

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour
Actalent

Freelance Technical Writer
TEKsystems

Freelance Copywriter
M3

Freelance Anime News Writer
CBR

Freelance Proofreader
ERGO

Freelance Proofreader
PureRED

