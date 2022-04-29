Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/29/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer – Pays $75/article
EndGame360
Freelance Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year
Crittenden Partners
Freelance Writer
IAPWE
Freelance Copywriters – Pays $0.05/word
Panda Copy
Freelance Men’s Style Writer
Primer
Freelance SaaS Content Writers
Codeless
Freelance Blog Writer
Sell Courses Online
Freelance Coffee, Wine and Beverage Writer – Pays $0.05/word
DS Publishing
Freelance Writers
Blue Thistle Content
Freelance Crypto and Personal Finance Writers – Pays $0.05/word
Bold Word Media
Freelance Editor
CreditDonkey
Freelance SEO Writer
Zenpost
Freelance Blog Writer
Search Media Singapore
Freelance Website Copywriter – Pays $40-$60/hour
Innovation In Software
Freelance Editor
Quarto Publishing Group
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $50K-$60K/year
lowercase
Freelance Technology Editor – Pays $50K-$60K/year
OpenSystems Media
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $65K/year
Salesforce
Freelance Digital Copywriter
AppFire Technology
Freelance Writer
Forage
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $9-$10/hour
KOA Electronics Distribution Inc.
Freelance Writer
Main Street ROI
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Writer – Pays $21/hour
Static Media
Freelance Finance Writer – Pays $0.10-$0.12/word
Compose.ly
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour
Actalent
Freelance Technical Writer
TEKsystems
Freelance Anime News Writer
CBR
Freelance Proofreader
PureRED
