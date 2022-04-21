Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/22/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Ghostwriter/Technical Researcher Needed – Pays $6K
OH Taste LLC
Freelance Reporters
Prism PR
Freelance Editor
American Physical Society
Staff (Remote) Writer – Pays $60K-$70K/year + benefits
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Freelance Writer
IAPWE
Freelance Writer
Profasee
Freelance Photography Blogger
PhotoWorkout
Freelance Writer
Cooper Street
Freelance College/Education Content Writer
Northwest Ventures
Freelance Social Media Writer
Civilis Consulting
Freelance Email Outreacher
The Links Guy
Freelance Anime/Gaming Writers
WebGeekStuff
Freelance Writer
PhoneBuff
Freelance Personal Trainer Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Strong Home Gym
Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $24-$54/hour
Procareers
Freelance Curriculum Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour
Justice Magic Vietnam
Freelance Script Writer
Digital Brew
Freelance Tech Writer – Pays $11-$40/hour
D2 Media Consultants, Inc.
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$55/hour
Clever Creative
Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour
Hynes Consulting LLC
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $20-$40/hour
Filteroff
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $10/hour
HENCELY LLC
Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Key West Boat Repair
Freelance SEO Website Copywriter – Pays $20/hour
The Mom Project
Freelance Editor
Comic Book Resources (CBR)
Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $3K/month
AudienceHash
Freelance Cannabis Industry Copy Editor – Pays $20-$30/hour
Respect My Region
