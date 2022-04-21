Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/22/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Ghostwriter/Technical Researcher Needed – Pays $6K

OH Taste LLC

Freelance Reporters

Prism PR

Freelance Editor

American Physical Society

Staff (Remote) Writer – Pays $60K-$70K/year + benefits

Black Rifle Coffee Company

Freelance Writer

IAPWE

Freelance Writer

Profasee

Freelance Photography Blogger

PhotoWorkout

Freelance Writer

Cooper Street

Freelance College/Education Content Writer

Northwest Ventures

Freelance Social Media Writer

Civilis Consulting

Freelance Email Outreacher

The Links Guy

Freelance Anime/Gaming Writers

WebGeekStuff

Freelance Writer

PhoneBuff

Freelance Personal Trainer Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Strong Home Gym

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $24-$54/hour

Procareers

Freelance Curriculum Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour

Justice Magic Vietnam

Freelance Script Writer

Digital Brew

Freelance Tech Writer – Pays $11-$40/hour

D2 Media Consultants, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$55/hour

Clever Creative

Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour

Hynes Consulting LLC

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $20-$40/hour

Filteroff

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $10/hour

HENCELY LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour

Key West Boat Repair

Freelance SEO Website Copywriter – Pays $20/hour

The Mom Project

Freelance Editor

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $3K/month

AudienceHash

Freelance Cannabis Industry Copy Editor – Pays $20-$30/hour

Respect My Region

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

