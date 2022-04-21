Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/22/2022

April 21, 2022 No Comments

Print Friendly

Freelance Ghostwriter/Technical Researcher Needed – Pays $6K
OH Taste LLC

Freelance Reporters
Prism PR

Freelance Editor
American Physical Society

Staff (Remote) Writer – Pays $60K-$70K/year + benefits
Black Rifle Coffee Company

Freelance Writer
IAPWE

Freelance Writer
Profasee

Freelance Photography Blogger
PhotoWorkout

Freelance Writer
Cooper Street

Freelance College/Education Content Writer
Northwest Ventures

Freelance Social Media Writer
Civilis Consulting

Freelance Email Outreacher
The Links Guy

Freelance Anime/Gaming Writers
WebGeekStuff

Freelance Writer
PhoneBuff

Freelance Personal Trainer Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Strong Home Gym

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $24-$54/hour
Procareers

Freelance Curriculum Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour
Justice Magic Vietnam

Freelance Script Writer
Digital Brew

Freelance Tech Writer – Pays $11-$40/hour
D2 Media Consultants, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$55/hour
Clever Creative

Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour
Hynes Consulting LLC

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $20-$40/hour
Filteroff

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $10/hour
HENCELY LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Key West Boat Repair

Freelance SEO Website Copywriter – Pays $20/hour
The Mom Project

Freelance Editor
Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $3K/month
AudienceHash

Freelance Cannabis Industry Copy Editor – Pays $20-$30/hour
Respect My Region

