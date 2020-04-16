Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/16/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Editor
Malibu Surfside News
Freelance Staff Writer
The Hustle
Freelance Cocktail/Bartender Photographer – Pays $150/assignment
Liquor.com
Freelance Content Health Writer
StudentBody
Freelance Travel Photography – Pays $40/location
TripSavvy.com
Freelance ACT Science Test Writer – Pays $900-$1200/test
blind ad
Freelance Austin Writers & Journalists
blind ad
Freelance Health & Wellness Blog Writer
Physician’s Choice
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $0.03/word
Android Authority
Freelance Conservative Leaning News/Opinion Writer
Top Conservative
Freelance Copywriter/Editor
K12
Freelance Beauty and Skincare Writer
Wpromote
Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $55-$65/hour
Ardent Learning, Inc.
Freelance Writer
Abundant Housing LA
Freelance Memoir Writer/Editor
feelmeflow.com
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15/hour
Tavour
Sports Editor – Pays $45K/year
The Publisher Desk Inc.
Freelance Content Writer
Autoshop Solutions
Freelance Writer/Editor
Dose Skateboarding
Freelance Editor
Compose.ly
Freelance Writers
Cat5 Commerce
Freelance Content Writer
BIGO Technology
Freelance Course Developer/Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Edovate Learning Corp
Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
NextLuxury
Freelance Writers – Pays $17-$20/hour
The Influencer Marketing Factory
Freelance Journalist
Reventon Y Mas
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $9-$25/hour
James Enterprisetech LLC
Freelance Data Science Technical Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Interview Query
Freelance Writer-Reporters
The Corvallis Advocate
Freelance Transcriptionist
Home Row, Inc.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
It's a Dirty Job
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html