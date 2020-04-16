Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/16/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Editor

Malibu Surfside News

Freelance Staff Writer

The Hustle

Freelance Cocktail/Bartender Photographer – Pays $150/assignment

Liquor.com

Freelance Content Health Writer

StudentBody

Freelance Travel Photography – Pays $40/location

TripSavvy.com

Freelance ACT Science Test Writer – Pays $900-$1200/test

blind ad

Freelance Austin Writers & Journalists

blind ad

Freelance Health & Wellness Blog Writer

Physician’s Choice

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $0.03/word

Android Authority

Freelance Conservative Leaning News/Opinion Writer

Top Conservative

Freelance Copywriter/Editor

K12

Freelance Beauty and Skincare Writer

Wpromote

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $55-$65/hour

Ardent Learning, Inc.

Freelance Writer

Abundant Housing LA

Freelance Memoir Writer/Editor

feelmeflow.com

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15/hour

Tavour

Sports Editor – Pays $45K/year

The Publisher Desk Inc.

Freelance Content Writer

Autoshop Solutions

Freelance Writer/Editor

Dose Skateboarding

Freelance Editor

Compose.ly

Freelance Writers

Cat5 Commerce

Freelance Content Writer

BIGO Technology

Freelance Course Developer/Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour

Edovate Learning Corp

Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour

NextLuxury

Freelance Writers – Pays $17-$20/hour

The Influencer Marketing Factory

Freelance Journalist

Reventon Y Mas

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $9-$25/hour

James Enterprisetech LLC

Freelance Data Science Technical Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour

Interview Query

Freelance Writer-Reporters

The Corvallis Advocate

Freelance Transcriptionist

Home Row, Inc.

