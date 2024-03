Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/30/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Full-time Remote Social Graphics & Thumbnail Designer Fellow – Pays $20/hour + home office expense stipend

More Perfect Union Action

Full-time Remote Managing Editor – Content

The Academy of Management

Full-time Remote Social Media Manager

Sentient

Freelance Mental Health Blogger

HealthyPlace

Freelance Writer – to simplify Legalese

Legalcom Group

Freelance Content Writer

Fortune Writers

Freelance Writer

SteadyContent.com

Freelance Writer – SEO Marketing

First Page Sage, LLC

Freelance Gaming Writer – Destructoid / World of Warcraft, MMOs

GAMURS Group

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $17/hour.

Alex and Taylor, LLC

Full-time Remote Editor – Pays $60K/year.

The Blast

Freelance News Writer – for AndroidPolice.com

Busy Pixel Media

Freelance Product Reviewer – for AndroidPolice.com

Busy Pixel Media

Freelance Tech Writer – US Mobile Carrier

AndroidPolice.com / Busy Pixel Media

Part-time Remote Content Marketing Specialist

CloudZero

Freelance Entertainment Article Writer – NBC’s Chicago Franchise

Screen Rant

Freelance Cybersecurity Writer – Pay starts at $30/hour.

MacPaw Inc.

Freelance Full-time Sports Writer – Pays $14.50-$17.00/hour

HotNewHipHop.com

Freelance Writer – in Connecticut

Red Mat Publishing

Freelance Outdoor/Travel Feature Writer – Pays $15-$21/hour.

Static Media

Freelance Writer

MakeUseOf & How-To Geek

Freelance Proposal Writer – for Federal Proposals. Pays up to $20/hour.

Bell Federal Systems Inc.

Freelance Weekend News Writer

Game Rant

