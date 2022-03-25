Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/25/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Copy Editor/Editor

Prison Journalism Project

Freelance P/C Insurance Industry Reporter/Editor

Wells Media Group

Freelance Expository Writer

LMN Architects

Freelance Editor and Writer

Infobase

Freelance Writer

Arielle Executive

Freelance Writer

Gathering Thread

Freelance Writers – Pays $225/week

Tell Me More Golf

Freelance Writer

IAPWE

Freelance Content Manager/Editor

Laptop251

Freelance Content Writers

The HOTH

Freelance Optics Writers – Pays $0.05/word

Optics Mag

Freelance E-Commerce/Marketing Writers

Hepper

Freelance Windows & General Tech Writers

ReflectorMedia

Freelance Content Writer

nextMediaSupply

Freelance Gardening Writer

Gardener’s Path

Freelance Optimized Content Writer – Pays $0.05/word

8 Snap Communications

Freelance Project Management Writers

Codeless

Freelance Writers – Pays $11/hour

Blue Thistle Content

Freelance Writer

BootSpy

Freelance Editor

Diggity Marketing

Freelance Copywriter

Aberlite

Freelance Tech Writer – Pays $0.07/word

Make Tech Easier

Freelance Travel and Destination Writer

CI Media LTD

Freelance Content Writer

Kick Health

Freelance Writer

NeoMam

Freelance Writers – Pays $21-$38/hour

Appreview

Freelance Copywriter

Mattel

Freelance Proofreader/Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour

Metropolitan Community College (Neb.)

Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour

Word Agents

Freelance Legal Proofreader – Pays $19.82/hour

Williams Leatag

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html