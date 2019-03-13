Freelance Writing, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/13/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer – Pay starts at $80/article
MarketShare Direct, LLC
Freelance Content Updater – Pays $25/hour
The Spruce
Freelance Managing Editor – includes benefits
Endeavor Business Media
Freelance Contributor
The Financial Crime Digest
Freelance Editor
NewsNGN
Freelance Assistant Editor – includes benefits
Stacker
Freelance Copywriter
Accucom Corporation
Freelance Editor – Pays $14.71-$18/hour, with benefits
HubPages
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $30/hour
HealthPiper
Freelance Article Abstract Writer
wikiHow
Freelance Writer/Creator of Chatbots
Cardwell Beach
Freelance Copywriter
CSTMR, Inc.
Freelance Writers
CURTIS Digital
Freelance Writer for Comprehensive Guide
CURTIS Digital
Freelance Writer
Arielle Executive
Freelance Writer for a Law Firm Blog – Pays $25/hour
Flow
Freelance Copywriter
Few Editorial and Creative Suite
Freelance Senior Content Writer – includes benefits
PYMNTS.com
Freelance Writer
Global Rescue, LLC
Freelance Technical Copy Editor
PingCAP
Freelance Content Writer
Chirp
Freelance Legal/Medical Website Writer
Shouse Law Group
Freelance Technical Writer
MachineMetrics, Inc.
Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $40K/year, includes benefits
The Community Company
Freelance Content Writer
IXL Learning
Freelance Technical Writers
Taroko Software
Freelance Legal Research/Writing Assistant – Pays $10-$15/hour
Law Office of Attorney Natalie Blackman
Freelance Clinical/Medical Report Writer
Odonate Therapeutics
Freelance Editorial/Research Assistant
MIT Horizon
Freelance Marketing Content Writer
Simple [A]
Freelance Celebrity Writer
The Zoe Report
Freelance Technical Science Editor – Pays $15-$18/hour
America Media Solutions
Freelance Marketing Business Writer
Lexmark International, Inc.
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist/Editor
QMEDET Solutions, LLC
