Freelance Writing, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/13/19

March 13, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Writer – Pay starts at $80/article
MarketShare Direct, LLC

Freelance Content Updater – Pays $25/hour
The Spruce

Freelance Managing Editor – includes benefits
Endeavor Business Media

Freelance Contributor
The Financial Crime Digest

Freelance Editor
NewsNGN

Freelance Assistant Editor – includes benefits
Stacker

Freelance Copywriter
Accucom Corporation

Freelance Editor – Pays $14.71-$18/hour, with benefits
HubPages

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $30/hour
HealthPiper

Freelance Article Abstract Writer
wikiHow

Freelance Writer/Creator of Chatbots
Cardwell Beach

Freelance Copywriter
CSTMR, Inc.

Freelance Writers
CURTIS Digital

Freelance Writer for Comprehensive Guide
CURTIS Digital

Freelance Writer
Arielle Executive

Freelance Writer for a Law Firm Blog – Pays $25/hour
Flow

Freelance Copywriter
Few Editorial and Creative Suite

Freelance Senior Content Writer – includes benefits
PYMNTS.com

Freelance Writer
Global Rescue, LLC

Freelance Technical Copy Editor
PingCAP

Freelance Content Writer
Chirp

Freelance Legal/Medical Website Writer
Shouse Law Group

Freelance Technical Writer
MachineMetrics, Inc.

Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $40K/year, includes benefits
The Community Company

Freelance Content Writer
IXL Learning

Freelance Technical Writers
Taroko Software

Freelance Legal Research/Writing Assistant – Pays $10-$15/hour
Law Office of Attorney Natalie Blackman

Freelance Clinical/Medical Report Writer
Odonate Therapeutics

Freelance Editorial/Research Assistant
MIT Horizon

Freelance Marketing Content Writer
Simple [A]

Freelance Celebrity Writer
The Zoe Report

Freelance Technical Science Editor – Pays $15-$18/hour
America Media Solutions

Freelance Marketing Business Writer
Lexmark International, Inc.

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist/Editor
QMEDET Solutions, LLC

