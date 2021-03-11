Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/11/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Central Editor

BISNOW

Freelance Editor/Reporter – Pays $60K-$80K/year

Hack Club

Freelance Web Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year

Global Press Journal

Freelance Assistant Assigning Editor

NerdWallet

Freelance Personal Finance Writer

NerdWallet

Freelance Military/Defense/National Security Writer

The National Interest

Freelance Staff Writer

blind ad

Freelance Breaking News Editor – Pays $70K-$75K/year

The Conversation US

Freelance US Trends Researcher & Writer

Stylus

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $20/hour

The List

Freelance Senior Food Editor

LIVEKINDLY

Freelance Senior Editor

WeAreTeachers

Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $50/hour

Circle Partners

Freelance Content Writers

iWriter

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05/word

Kitchenda.com

Freelance Gardening Writer

Penn Media

Freelance Home Improvement/Home Décor Writer

AM Publishing

Freelance Home Decor/DIY Writer

CubeBik LLC

Freelance Flooring/DIY/Cleaning Blog Writer – Pays $0.05/word

HHA

Freelance Food Writer

Zlated

Freelance Personal Trainer Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Home Gym Website

Freelance Fly Fishing Content Writer

Intercept Fishing

Freelance Astronomy Writer – Pays $0.10/word

Love the Night Sky

Freelance Food Blog Writer

Info Publishing Impact LLC

Freelance Social Media Content Writer

TRMINC

Freelance Backyard & Outdoor Content Writers

Busy Pixel Media

Freelance Writer

SaveSealer

Freelance Medical & Health Blog Writer

HealthCanal

Freelance Home Water Filter Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.10/word

Sustainable Media

Freelance Staff Writers – Pays $100-$200/article

Bored Teachers

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.