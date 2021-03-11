Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/11/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Central Editor
BISNOW
Freelance Editor/Reporter – Pays $60K-$80K/year
Hack Club
Freelance Web Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year
Global Press Journal
Freelance Assistant Assigning Editor
NerdWallet
Freelance Personal Finance Writer
NerdWallet
Freelance Military/Defense/National Security Writer
The National Interest
Freelance Staff Writer
blind ad
Freelance Breaking News Editor – Pays $70K-$75K/year
The Conversation US
Freelance US Trends Researcher & Writer
Stylus
Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $20/hour
The List
Freelance Senior Food Editor
LIVEKINDLY
Freelance Senior Editor
WeAreTeachers
Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $50/hour
Circle Partners
Freelance Content Writers
iWriter
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Kitchenda.com
Freelance Gardening Writer
Penn Media
Freelance Home Improvement/Home Décor Writer
AM Publishing
Freelance Home Decor/DIY Writer
CubeBik LLC
Freelance Flooring/DIY/Cleaning Blog Writer – Pays $0.05/word
HHA
Freelance Food Writer
Zlated
Freelance Personal Trainer Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Home Gym Website
Freelance Fly Fishing Content Writer
Intercept Fishing
Freelance Astronomy Writer – Pays $0.10/word
Love the Night Sky
Freelance Food Blog Writer
Info Publishing Impact LLC
Freelance Social Media Content Writer
TRMINC
Freelance Backyard & Outdoor Content Writers
Busy Pixel Media
Freelance Writer
SaveSealer
Freelance Medical & Health Blog Writer
HealthCanal
Freelance Home Water Filter Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.10/word
Sustainable Media
Freelance Staff Writers – Pays $100-$200/article
Bored Teachers
