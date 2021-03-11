Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/11/2021

March 11, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Central Editor
BISNOW

Freelance Editor/Reporter – Pays $60K-$80K/year
Hack Club

Freelance Web Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year
Global Press Journal

Freelance Assistant Assigning Editor
NerdWallet

Freelance Personal Finance Writer
NerdWallet

Freelance Military/Defense/National Security Writer
The National Interest

Freelance Staff Writer
blind ad

Freelance Breaking News Editor – Pays $70K-$75K/year
The Conversation US

Freelance US Trends Researcher & Writer
Stylus

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $20/hour
The List

Freelance Senior Food Editor
LIVEKINDLY

Freelance Senior Editor
WeAreTeachers

Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $50/hour
Circle Partners

Freelance Content Writers
iWriter

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Kitchenda.com

Freelance Gardening Writer
Penn Media

Freelance Home Improvement/Home Décor Writer
AM Publishing

Freelance Home Decor/DIY Writer
CubeBik LLC

Freelance Flooring/DIY/Cleaning Blog Writer – Pays $0.05/word
HHA

Freelance Food Writer
Zlated

Freelance Personal Trainer Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Home Gym Website

Freelance Fly Fishing Content Writer
Intercept Fishing

Freelance Astronomy Writer – Pays $0.10/word
Love the Night Sky

Freelance Food Blog Writer
Info Publishing Impact LLC

Freelance Social Media Content Writer
TRMINC

Freelance Backyard & Outdoor Content Writers
Busy Pixel Media

Freelance Writer
SaveSealer

Freelance Medical & Health Blog Writer
HealthCanal

Freelance Home Water Filter Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.10/word
Sustainable Media

Freelance Staff Writers – Pays $100-$200/article
Bored Teachers

