Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/27/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Freelance Gaming News Editor

CBR.com

Freelance Hebrew Grammar Content Writer

Mango Languages

Freelance English Grammar Content Writer

Mango Languages

Freelance Copywriter

Clutch

Freelance Storyteller Copywriter

Kiva.org

Freelance Bilingual Copywriter

Profiles

Freelance Legal Content Writer

Ontra

Freelance Clean Energy Focused Writer and Editor

Sure Oak

Freelance Virtual Guide and/or Content Creator

Heygo

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $65K/year

Opteon AMC

Freelance Writer

The Courier

Freelance Resume Writer

USA Career Consulting

Freelance Content Writer – Science (K-12)

Q2A media Services Private limited

Freelance Proofreader

SIDUS

Freelance Writers

We Write Blog Posts LLC

Freelance Writers

Pomelo Marketing

Freelance Homesteading, Farming, Raising Animals Blog Writers

Outdoor Happens Homestead

Freelance Technology, Learning Environments, & Student Well-Being Writer

Education Week

Freelance Clean Beauty Writer – Pays $20K-$30K/year

Treehugger

Freelance Snapchat News Editor

DailyMail.com

Freelance Sustainability Writer

WoollyGreen

Freelance Writers

WordAgents.com

Freelance Health/Weight Loss/Supplement Writer

Revival Point Labs

Freelance Nature & Outdoors Content Writer

Innovatic Media

Freelance Home Improvement/DIY Blog Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Bomisch

Freelance Gaming Writer

Augmented Supply

Freelance Anime News Writers

Anime Geek

Freelance Content Writer

Centra Staffing

Freelance Researcher/Writer

YouTube

Freelance Writer

RVBlogger

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html