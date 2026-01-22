Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/22/2026

ALERT! This Saturday, January 24th, is the Winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Only 500 participants permitted so SIGN UP TODAY !

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please

complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Part-time Remote Writer – Entertaining & Gaming. Pays $30-$31.50/hour.

Inverse

Freelance Social Media Contractor – Pays $20-$30/hour.

Messari

Full-time Remote Staff Writer

wikiHow

Full-time Remote Class Action Counsel Brief Writers

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Freelance Writer / Editor – Pays $30-$55/hour.

Crossing Hurdles

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $70-$75/hour

The Planet Group

Full-time Remote Copywriter

Lulu and Georgia

Freelance Writers – Pays $60-$95/hour

Keystone Recruitment

Full-time Remote Creative Writer – Pays $25/hour

recruiter

Full-time Remote Medical Writer – Pays $90-$130/hour.

Healthcare Consultancy Group – HCG

Full-time Remote Product Writer

Transact Campus

Part-time Remote Content Producer – email and editorial

Big Human

Full-time Remote Technical Writer

RQM+

Full-time Remote Tech News Writer – Pays $72K-$151K/year.

Yahoo Tech

Freelance Writer & Editorial Coordinator

Astra Content

Freelance Content Writer – floral and gifts. Pays $22-$29/hour.

Ode à la Rose

Full-time Remote Copywriter

Ferguson

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $79K-$83K/year.

Aventiv Technologies

Full-time Remote Copywriter

James Search Group

Full-time Remote Author / Writer

DreamRP

Full-time Remote Technical Writer DITA – Pays $40-$45/hour.

Stage 4 Solutions

Full-time Remote Grüns – Pays $60K-$80K/year.

Junior Copywriter

Full-time Remote Copywriter – Pays $70K-$85K/year.

Movement Strategy

Full-time Remote Writer/ Editor

K2 Services

Full-time Remote Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour.

DataAnnotation

Part-time Remote Writer – description looks like it’s more of an editing job. Pays $40-$95/hour.

Crossing Hurdles

Freelance Trending Writer – Pays $62-$65/hour.

MBO Partners

Part-time Remote Proposal Writer

Motivf

Full-time Remote Technical Writer

Hirenza

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.