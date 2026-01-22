Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/22/2026

ALERT! This Saturday, January 24th, is the Winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Only 500 participants permitted so SIGN UP TODAY!
Part-time Remote Writer – Entertaining & Gaming. Pays $30-$31.50/hour.
Inverse
Freelance Social Media Contractor – Pays $20-$30/hour.
Messari
Full-time Remote Staff Writer
wikiHow
Full-time Remote Class Action Counsel Brief Writers
Littler Mendelson P.C.
Freelance Writer / Editor – Pays $30-$55/hour.
Crossing Hurdles
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $70-$75/hour
The Planet Group
Full-time Remote Copywriter
Lulu and Georgia
Freelance Writers – Pays $60-$95/hour
Keystone Recruitment
Full-time Remote Creative Writer – Pays $25/hour
recruiter
Full-time Remote Medical Writer – Pays $90-$130/hour.
Healthcare Consultancy Group – HCG
Full-time Remote Product Writer
Transact Campus
Part-time Remote Content Producer – email and editorial
Big Human
Full-time Remote Technical Writer
RQM+
Full-time Remote Tech News Writer – Pays $72K-$151K/year.
Yahoo Tech
Freelance Writer & Editorial Coordinator
Astra Content
Freelance Content Writer – floral and gifts. Pays $22-$29/hour.
Ode à la Rose
Full-time Remote Copywriter
Ferguson
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $79K-$83K/year.
Aventiv Technologies
Full-time Remote Copywriter
James Search Group
Full-time Remote Author / Writer
DreamRP
Full-time Remote Technical Writer DITA – Pays $40-$45/hour.
Stage 4 Solutions
Full-time Remote Grüns – Pays $60K-$80K/year.
Junior Copywriter
Full-time Remote Copywriter – Pays $70K-$85K/year.
Movement Strategy
Full-time Remote Writer/ Editor
K2 Services
Full-time Remote Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour.
DataAnnotation
Part-time Remote Writer – description looks like it’s more of an editing job. Pays $40-$95/hour.
Crossing Hurdles
Freelance Trending Writer – Pays $62-$65/hour.
MBO Partners
Part-time Remote Proposal Writer
Motivf
Full-time Remote Technical Writer
Hirenza
