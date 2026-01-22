WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 01/22/2026

ALERT! This Saturday, January 24th, is the Winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Only 500 participants permitted so SIGN UP TODAY!
According to this week’s issue, what is the first name of the writer who alerted us to the FAKE Penguin Random House solicitation?
***Please answer the trivia question using our contact form HERE. Do not post your answer in the comments section below.
THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:
A free EBOOK of your choice from Booklocker.com!
You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!
NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.