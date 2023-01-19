Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/19/23

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Full-time Remote Health Reporter – Located in North Carolina. Rural Health / Medicaid. Pays $45K-$50K/year.
North Carolina Health News
Full-time Remote HR Technology Editor – Pays $90K-$100K/year.
HRExecutive.com
Full-time Remote HR Editor – Pays $75K-$80K/year.
HRExecutive.com
Full-time Remote Business Editor – Pays $75K-$90K/year.
Aviation Week Network
Full-time Remote Editor / Reporter – Pays $67K-$70K/year.
The Domestic and Foreign Missionary Society
Full-time Remote Biotech Reporter
BioSpace, Inc.
Full-time Remote Creative Services Design Branch Manager – Pays $90K-$95K/year.
Texas Dept. of Transportation
Full-time Remote Senior Editor, Investigations – Pays $95K-$105K/year.
Spotlight PA
Full-time Remote Online Editor / Reporter
The Olathe Reporter
Full-time Remote Copy Editor / Page Designer
Lewiston Tribune
Full-time Remote Senior Court Reporter / Journalist – in New Jersey
Law360
Full-time Remote Digital Editor
National Catholic Reporter
Full-time Remote Manager, Production Editorial – Pays $75K-$85K/year.
HarperCollins Publishers
Full-time Remote Editor – Pays $90K-$130K
Crain Communications
Freelance Content Proofreader – Pays $30-$35/hour.
Arrowmac
Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $50/hour for up to 200 hours ($10,000 contract).
Holistic Underground
Freelance Freelance Creative Copywriters
Oura
Full-time Remote Smart Bonding Technical Writer – Pays $36.97-$42/hour.
recruiter
Freelance Editor – Pays $40-$75/hour
Opinion Dynamics
Freelance Content Writer
Pivot
Full-time Remote Copywriter – Pays $60K/year.
Business Nitrogen
Freelance Feature Writers
Local News, Inc. for In Good Health, Mohawk Valley’s Healthcare Newspaper and 55 PLUS magazine
Full-time Remote User Experience (UX) Content Writer
Arvest Bank
Full-time Remote Writer/Editor
Bixal
Full-time Remote Copywriter – Pays $29.65/hour.
Williams Lea
Full-time Remote Multimedia Journalist
KET-Kentucky Educational Television
Freelance Travel Writer – Chicago & Midwest. Pays $100-$200/day.
Allovoyages
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $60-$80/hour.
S&Q Inc.
Full-time Remote Grant Writer
College Possible Leadership Team
Full-time Remote Acquisitions Editor
Human Kinetics, Inc.
