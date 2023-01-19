Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/19/23

January 19, 2023 No Comments

Full-time Remote Health Reporter – Located in North Carolina. Rural Health / Medicaid. Pays $45K-$50K/year.
North Carolina Health News

Full-time Remote HR Technology Editor – Pays $90K-$100K/year.
HRExecutive.com

Full-time Remote HR Editor – Pays $75K-$80K/year.
HRExecutive.com

Full-time Remote Business Editor – Pays $75K-$90K/year.
Aviation Week Network

Full-time Remote Editor / Reporter – Pays $67K-$70K/year.
The Domestic and Foreign Missionary Society

Full-time Remote Biotech Reporter
BioSpace, Inc.

Full-time Remote Creative Services Design Branch Manager – Pays $90K-$95K/year.
Texas Dept. of Transportation

Full-time Remote Senior Editor, Investigations – Pays $95K-$105K/year.
Spotlight PA

Full-time Remote Online Editor / Reporter
The Olathe Reporter

Full-time Remote Copy Editor / Page Designer
Lewiston Tribune

Full-time Remote Senior Court Reporter / Journalist – in New Jersey
Law360

Full-time Remote Digital Editor
National Catholic Reporter

Full-time Remote Manager, Production Editorial – Pays $75K-$85K/year.
HarperCollins Publishers

Full-time Remote Editor – Pays $90K-$130K
Crain Communications

Freelance Content Proofreader – Pays $30-$35/hour.
Arrowmac

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $50/hour for up to 200 hours ($10,000 contract).
Holistic Underground

Freelance Freelance Creative Copywriters
Oura

Full-time Remote Smart Bonding Technical Writer – Pays $36.97-$42/hour.
recruiter

Freelance Editor – Pays $40-$75/hour
Opinion Dynamics

Freelance Content Writer
Pivot

Full-time Remote Copywriter – Pays $60K/year.
Business Nitrogen

Freelance Feature Writers
Local News, Inc. for In Good Health, Mohawk Valley’s Healthcare Newspaper and 55 PLUS magazine

Full-time Remote User Experience (UX) Content Writer
Arvest Bank

Full-time Remote Writer/Editor
Bixal

Full-time Remote Copywriter – Pays $29.65/hour.
Williams Lea

Full-time Remote Multimedia Journalist
KET-Kentucky Educational Television

Freelance Travel Writer – Chicago & Midwest. Pays $100-$200/day.
Allovoyages

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $60-$80/hour.
S&Q Inc.

Full-time Remote Grant Writer
College Possible Leadership Team

Full-time Remote Acquisitions Editor
Human Kinetics, Inc.

 

