Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/19/23

Full-time Remote Health Reporter – Located in North Carolina. Rural Health / Medicaid. Pays $45K-$50K/year.

North Carolina Health News

Full-time Remote HR Technology Editor – Pays $90K-$100K/year.

HRExecutive.com

Full-time Remote HR Editor – Pays $75K-$80K/year.

HRExecutive.com

Full-time Remote Business Editor – Pays $75K-$90K/year.

Aviation Week Network

Full-time Remote Editor / Reporter – Pays $67K-$70K/year.

The Domestic and Foreign Missionary Society

Full-time Remote Biotech Reporter

BioSpace, Inc.

Full-time Remote Creative Services Design Branch Manager – Pays $90K-$95K/year.

Texas Dept. of Transportation

Full-time Remote Senior Editor, Investigations – Pays $95K-$105K/year.

Spotlight PA

Full-time Remote Online Editor / Reporter

The Olathe Reporter

Full-time Remote Copy Editor / Page Designer

Lewiston Tribune

Full-time Remote Senior Court Reporter / Journalist – in New Jersey

Law360

Full-time Remote Digital Editor

National Catholic Reporter

Full-time Remote Manager, Production Editorial – Pays $75K-$85K/year.

HarperCollins Publishers

Full-time Remote Editor – Pays $90K-$130K

Crain Communications

Freelance Content Proofreader – Pays $30-$35/hour.

Arrowmac

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $50/hour for up to 200 hours ($10,000 contract).

Holistic Underground

Freelance Freelance Creative Copywriters

Oura

Full-time Remote Smart Bonding Technical Writer – Pays $36.97-$42/hour.

recruiter

Freelance Editor – Pays $40-$75/hour

Opinion Dynamics

Freelance Content Writer

Pivot

Full-time Remote Copywriter – Pays $60K/year.

Business Nitrogen

Freelance Feature Writers

Local News, Inc. for In Good Health, Mohawk Valley’s Healthcare Newspaper and 55 PLUS magazine

Full-time Remote User Experience (UX) Content Writer

Arvest Bank

Full-time Remote Writer/Editor

Bixal

Full-time Remote Copywriter – Pays $29.65/hour.

Williams Lea

Full-time Remote Multimedia Journalist

KET-Kentucky Educational Television

Freelance Travel Writer – Chicago & Midwest. Pays $100-$200/day.

Allovoyages

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $60-$80/hour.

S&Q Inc.

Full-time Remote Grant Writer

College Possible Leadership Team

Full-time Remote Acquisitions Editor

Human Kinetics, Inc.

