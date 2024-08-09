What the Storyteller Brings – Book I: Waters of Virtue Third Edition – by Robyn Y. Demby

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

Every Tuesday, Rosaline and her friends meet in her room for storytelling hour where she uses her listeners as characters. It’s all just for fun at first, until the bad guy from her story merges into real life and is after them.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Robyn received her Bachelor’s Degree in Religion from The University of Mount Olive, North Carolina; and another Bachelor’s in Creative Writing from Virginia Wesleyan University. After retiring from the Air Force, she moved back to Virginia. She enjoys swimming, writing, and renovating her parents’ home where she was raised.

MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.