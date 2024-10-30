Until It’s Time: Embracing Life In Our Later Years – by Myra Wexler Darwish

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Until It’s Time blends memoir with an honest and open discussion of aging that embraces elderhood in a realistic and supportive way. The author’s life and work experiences in the field of caring for the elderly as an associate professor and clinical specialist in gerontology and holistic nursing ground her experience.

The book broadens its discussion by tackling some of the issues that currently prevail in our society. Addressing topics of interest for those of us who want to live our best well-informed lives. There are suggestions on how to care for oneself in body, mind, and spirit, how to understand the generations, and the shifts that have occurred and our place in them, other options for dealing with a healthcare challenge, technology’s effect on our modern lives, and how to find support in our ancestral roots.

The author’s own relationship with her husband of sixty-plus years guides the book’s premise of how to be together and remain friends and wise supporters of each other.

Myra uses the Moon and its phases as an anchor for her story. The phases of planting seeds, peak energy, release, fresh energy, momentum, patience, readjustment, and surrender become the grounding of each chapter’s focus adding another dimension to the book’s story.

The book also shares the author’s study of Astrology and its practice that includes perspectives at the end of every chapter, which can help in understanding human relationships.

Ultimately, this is a book about living a fuller and more loving life in our later years.

“Intense, I was being taught,” “A discussion on life,” “A beautiful book, has heart, soul, and depth,” “I would recommend this book to anyone who wants to understand more about aging, relationships, and living a meaningful life,” and “Insights are not just for older people, they’re for everyone.” These are what some of Myra’s Beta readers expressed after they read Until It’s Time.

About the Author

The author launched her writing career at seventy-one after retiring as an associate professor and practicing as a clinical specialist in gerontology and holistic nursing. Her broad perspectives and experiences have augmented her writing and offer depth in appreciating how a loving relationship has thrived despite the challenges of aging.

