Until It’s Time: Embracing Life In Our Later Years – by Myra Wexler Darwish

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Until It’s Time blends memoir with an honest and open discussion of aging that embraces elderhood in a realistic and supportive way. The author’s life and work experiences in the field of caring for the elderly as an associate professor and clinical specialist in gerontology and holistic nursing ground her experience.
The book broadens its discussion by tackling some of the issues that currently prevail in our society. Addressing topics of interest for those of us who want to live our best well-informed lives. There are suggestions on how to care for oneself in body, mind, and spirit, how to understand the generations, and the shifts that have occurred and our place in them, other options for dealing with a healthcare challenge, technology’s effect on our modern lives, and how to find support in our ancestral roots.
The author’s own relationship with her husband of sixty-plus years guides the book’s premise of how to be together and remain friends and wise supporters of each other.
Myra uses the Moon and its phases as an anchor for her story. The phases of planting seeds, peak energy, release, fresh energy, momentum, patience, readjustment, and surrender become the grounding of each chapter’s focus adding another dimension to the book’s story.
The book also shares the author’s study of Astrology and its practice that includes perspectives at the end of every chapter, which can help in understanding human relationships.
Ultimately, this is a book about living a fuller and more loving life in our later years.
“Intense, I was being taught,” “A discussion on life,” “A beautiful book, has heart, soul, and depth,” “I would recommend this book to anyone who wants to understand more about aging, relationships, and living a meaningful life,” and “Insights are not just for older people, they’re for everyone.” These are what some of Myra’s Beta readers expressed after they read Until It’s Time.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
The author launched her writing career at seventy-one after retiring as an associate professor and practicing as a clinical specialist in gerontology and holistic nursing. Her broad perspectives and experiences have augmented her writing and offer depth in appreciating how a loving relationship has thrived despite the challenges of aging.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS
-
-
-
- The AI Candidates – by John S. Kirk and Christopher B. Emery
- My Dad’s In Heaven… Now What? My Life, My Gift, My Grief – by Lisa Notarino O’Connor & Tonianne Boncek
- RAMBLES, RUMINATIONS AND CHANGING RIVERS IN THE GRAND CANYON – by Dick Dorworth
- The Jen-uine Dry Cut™: How To Be A Cut Above The Rest – by Jennifer Brumm Lancia
- Service With a Sneer: The Unrepentant Recollections of An Old-School Cop – by John J. Lamb
-
-
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!