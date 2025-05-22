The Onion Man – by Will Richan

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Danny Rablo is a small-time con artist in the guise of a literary agent. Everything is tooling along fine until a real writer shows up. Not only is Danny clueless about how to deal with the real thing, but the author manages to undermine Danny’s relationship with his live-in girlfriend. Now Danny the exploiter becomes Danny the avenger. Out to do a job on the author, he ends up doing a job on himself.
- Tale Spins: Stories for the High Minded
This is a collection of original short stories, including the very serious and the very unserious. The central characters range in age from two little boys to an elderly woman having memory problems.
For many years Will Richan taught social work at the graduate level, with an emphasis on social policy and social workers as change agents That is reflected in much of his writing today. He now writes fiction, reflecting his active concern for issues of social injustice, racism, quality education, and climate change. He began his writing career as a radio news editor, where, aside from being factual, one needed to catch the listener’s attention and hold onto it. The comments of a number of readers reflect that: “Couldn’t stop reading,” or words to that effect.
