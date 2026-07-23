The One – by Terence A. McSweeney

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The future is malleable. The past is determined. The future of the Greys is grim. They are systematically being exterminated by the Houteta in a most horrible way. They are being eaten. Their last hope lies with a group of what the Greys refer to as the Ancestors. Maxwell Jones is the leader of that group, and with the aid of the Grey, Joan Lewis (Saladza) must find a way to change future history. They have been here before and failed before, but this is the first time all of the Ancestors are involved. This has never happened before, and the Greys finally have some hope for their future. That hope depends on their success at nudging the Houteta in a different direction, a different path, by influencing the adopted son, Teknokta of the Houteta queen, Polypellos. Teknokta just happens to be Maxwell Jones’s birthfather and is the key to changing the future. Maxwell Jones is the agent of that change.
Escaping the Houteta Mechanicals by traveling to a place between time offers temporary safety, but they must move forward. The Earth is being invaded, and all its people are being harvested for the entertainment and sustenance of the Houteta. They cannot go back. They can only go forward in the hope of changing history. The One is the conclusion of The Visitor. It is a testimony to the human spirit that survives despite brutality and loss. It is an adventure wrapped in the human condition and propelled by time travel.
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Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Terence McSweeney is a retired middle school teacher of English and Social Studies with a BA in Political Science from Boston College and an MS in Elementary Education from Eastern Connecticut State University. Angular Frequency, his ninth book, is the conclusion to The McGonegal Chronicles series. It is a reunion of all the characters after seven years. He was not going to write any more about the McGonegals and their counterparts. In fact, he wrote another story, Autonomous, but his fans and the characters demanded one last encore. Terence McSweeney to date has written ten books. The One is his tenth work. His first book, Poems & Thoughts, is a work of original oil paintings, poetry, and observations. Green Underwear, his second book in contrast, is an autobiography about growing up in the fifties and sixties during the Cold War era. He has written an illustrated children’s book, Little One’s Big Day, and volumes 1,2 and 3 of the McGonegal Chronicles, The Quest, The Twelve Gates, and Redemption and Illumination, as well as a sequel, Between the Folds. Autonomous, his eighth book, is an apocalyptic adventure tale about a family that fights for humanity against their new AI masters across the Appalachian Trail. He then completed the McGonegal Chronicles series with Angular Frequency, The Reunion, and his last book, The Visitor. When he is not writing, Terence McSweeney works in his studio creating impressionistic oil-painted landscapes.
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