The Gene Effect – by Landon J.Turnbow

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About the Book

Decades after the Last Great War destroyed civilization, humanity survives in small, fortified villages scattered across a scarred and unpredictable landscape. Among the greatest threats are the “un-humans,” mutated creatures created during the war through secret genetic experimentation. These creatures hunt humans relentlessly, forcing the remaining survivors to live behind walls and constant vigilance.

In one such village, a quiet morning turns into tragedy when eight-year-old Nichole ventures beyond the protective walls and her older brother Bobby follows her. A hidden un-human drags Bobby into the brush and kills him before anyone can help. The attack shocks the entire settlement—not only because of the loss of a child, but because the creature struck in daylight, something previously unheard of. The village leaders realize the un-humans are evolving.

Daniel, the village blacksmith and leader of the Council of Seven, believes they must act before the creatures become an unstoppable threat. When Trevor, the council’s oldest member, and a survivor of the world before the war, reveals he knows the location of an abandoned military base that might contain weapons from before civilization collapsed, Daniel organizes an expedition to retrieve them. Brent, Bobby’s grieving father, volunteers immediately, determined to avenge his son. Two brothers, Jarrod and Jeff, also join the mission.

The small group travels across dangerous wilderness filled with unpredictable terrain and constant threats from mutated wildlife and roaming un-humans. Along the way they endure attacks, injuries, and the psychological strain of venturing far beyond the safety of their village. Strange encounters—including an ancient predator in the river and unsettling dreams experienced by Daniel—hint that the world itself is changing in ways they do not fully understand.

Meanwhile, back in the village, Trevor wrestles with guilt. He knows far more about the origin of the un-humans than he has revealed. In the final days before the war, Trevor was involved in the genetic research program that created them—an experiment intended to engineer superior soldiers, but which instead unleashed a new species capable of adapting rapidly to survive. The truth about this program lies hidden beneath the military base the expedition is seeking.

As Daniel and the others push deeper into the ruined world, it becomes clear that the un-humans are no longer behaving like mindless predators. Their movements suggest intelligence, coordination, and a growing ability to adapt to humanity’s defenses.

The expedition’s mission—to find weapons and protect their village—becomes something far greater: a race to understand the origins of the creatures before humanity’s last refuges are wiped out. The journey toward the abandoned military base will reveal a secret that could either save what remains of mankind—or prove that the un-humans are the next step in evolution.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Landon J. Turnbow is a science fiction author whose work explores survival, evolution, and the limits of human resilience in a changing world. He works for a Fortune 500 company and lives in South Alabama, where he enjoys reading, kayaking, and spending time at the beach with his wife.

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