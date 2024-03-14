The Developer: Phase III (Avenue into the Abyss) – by Stephen P. Bye

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!
In this third novel of “The Developer” trilogy, real estate developer, Alexander “Xander” Kellogg, is confronted with his murder conspiracy trial and a series of complications that threaten his legacy as an office building tycoon. Kellogg is determined to overcome the challenges by initiating several lawsuits as well as resorting to bribery and extortion plots. Through his desperate maneuvers, Kellogg creates many enemies.The rapid expansion of risky loans at Kellogg’s bank causes regulatory problems while plummeting oil prices drive office building vacancy rates to record high levels. Kellogg’s clever finance schemes and strategic marriage results in an unexpected fateful twist.
Steve Bye graduated with a BBA in Urban Land Economics and an MBA in Real Estate Investment Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His career in real estate began in 1974 as an appraiser and in 1978, a mortgage loan officer for a major life insurance company. In 1980, Bye transitioned to an intermediary in the mortgage banking division of a large diversified real estate company and in 1983, established a Denver office for a national commercial mortgage banking company, from which he retired in 2017. Over his career, Bye arranged hundreds of mortgage loans and structured equity capital and hybrid debt transactions, aggregating $5 billion. As Managing Director for the Denver mortgage banking operation, he oversaw the placement of nearly 2,000 transactions, totaling approximately $15 billion. In 2018, he received The Legacy Broker Award from the Colorado Chapter NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.
