Universal Guide to a Healthy Selfish Relationship/Partnership – by Raymond Robert Kopakowski

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and at many other retailers around the globe!
This amazing book will show you how to use negative issues to build a strong relationship. It focuses more on prevention than repair. Learn how to value your partner and your happiness. Apply these principles. You’ll never be alone again.
The idea that treating relationships like partnerships works is because it requires two “equal” individuals working towards the health of their union together. The effects travel deep into the psyche or soul, which is welcoming to everyone.
This Universal Guide to a Healthy Selfish Relationship/Partnership is a one-size fits all explanation of connectivity working towards your personal goal of happiness. You’ll be partners first in everything you do. Your partnership will set the priorities and you will decide on a plan of action together to eliminate the pitfalls you have faced in previous relationships. This guide completes the cycle of learning, from issues to decisions, and to the final outcome – togetherness.
Having your weaknesses and strengths attended to by the person you love, while you are attending to their needs, will bring comfort, security, and balance in everything you do.
It’s fun and easy to read because that’s the way it should be. Read this book, and in the end you might find yourself in a wonderful relationship/partnership!
MORE NEW RELEASES FROM BOOKLOCKER!
- A Royal American: A New Jersey Officer in the King’s Service During the Revolution – by John Frederick
- The Abbey Quill Mysteries: The Hopper Rescue by Elizabeth Eng
- Iron Angel: The French Years – Book I by P. F. Busch
Ray is a partnership coach, screenwriter, and author. He loves life and people, which is reflected in his vision and desire to help others. Ray and Janet, his life partner, reside in Phoenix, Arizona. They share three sons, a daughter, and two grandchildren who call him Pop Pop.
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!