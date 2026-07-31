The Bridge: Discover the Surprising Power of Tension in Healing After Infidelity – by Miriam Bellamy, LMFT

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

Infidelity shatters trust—but what comes next often causes even more damage.

In the aftermath of betrayal, couples are commonly told to move quickly toward repair: demand transparency, prove remorse, monitor behavior, and restore the relationship at all costs. One partner becomes the penitent. The other becomes the warden. Both become exhausted, and no one feels safe.

The Bridge offers a different path.

Drawing on nearly three decades as a couples therapist, Miriam Bellamy invites partners to pause rather than rush—to step back from the frantic effort to fix the relationship and instead turn inward toward clarity, dignity, and self trust. This is not a book about trying harder or returning to the way things were. It is about doing something fundamentally different.

Inspired by the annual rebuilding of the ancient Inca rope bridge in the Andes, The Bridge explores what it truly takes to rebuild trust after it has been broken. Just as the villagers must gather, weave, stretch, and anchor thousands of strands of grass to span a deep canyon, couples must rebuild their relationship strand by strand—with honesty, courage, and stronger foundations.

With deep compassion for both the betrayed partner and the one who strayed, Bellamy reframes infidelity not as a moral failure but as a rupture in the relationship system. Through practical guidance, real life stories, and decades of clinical insight, she helps readers step out of blame and reactivity and into steadier ground.

Whether a couple ultimately stays together or chooses to part, the work in these pages leads toward something essential: clearer principles, greater self possession, and the ability to trust oneself again.

Real hope begins not with repair—but with a pause.

REVIEWS:

“I cannot recommend The Bridge highly enough. Most books about infidelity focus on rebuilding trust in your partner; Miriam does something far more enduring – she helps you rediscover faith in yourself. With a voice that is both compassionate and challenging, she guides readers through one of the hardest human accomplishments possible: rebuilding a self from the ashes of an affair – and with it, the capacity for a deeper, more enduring love.” – Hal Runkel, NYT bestselling author of ScreamFree Marriage

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Miriam Bellamy is a couples therapist with nearly three decades of experience helping partners navigate betrayal and rebuild trust. In The Bridge, she offers a clear, steady path through infidelity and relationship crisis.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.