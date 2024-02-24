The Abbey Quill Mysteries: The Hopper Rescue by Elizabeth Eng

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and at many other retailers around the globe!

Church secretary Abbey Quill finds herself thrust into the world of art theft, animal adoption, and murder. Follow her adventures in this collection of two novellas and a bonus short story.

In “The Hopper Rescue,” church secretary Abbey Quill is plunged into an investigation of a stolen painting. She finds her life and those of her neighbors threatened when the search gets too close to home. With the aid of her brother, she helps the police close the case.

Abbey finds herself once again involved in solving a series of mysteries. This time, though, she is aided by the Agathas, a group of senior women whose main purpose is “solving problems.” Read along as Abbey and the Agathas match wits with scoundrels.

In the case of “Alibi for Murder,” Abbey and the Agathas are instrumental in solving the murder of a well-known local librarian. A member of the group of elder sleuths is the key to discovering the killer.

Elizabeth Eng is a retired educator who resides on New York’s “North Coast.” In addition to the Abbey Quill stories, she has written a mystery for middle grade readers and two picture books about her rough collie, Flynn.