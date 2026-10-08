Right at the Crossroads: A Guardian Angel Story – Book Two – by Render Wilde

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About the Book

Adam Bennett has been given a brand new script.

The first script had contained many things that were prophetic and most of the material it contained came true.

Maria Gambella, the writer of the manuscript, has written that a hit must be put out on her in order to keep him safe from his nemesis, Urstin Trevosky.

Adam knows this is a dangerous game they are playing but after reading the script, he knows if even half of the script comes true the world as we know it will be a very different place under the control of some very evil people.

He makes the call, and a few more, just to keep Maria safe, but the only one that needs protection is the assassin.

Maria’s dead husband is now Joey Hopkins guardian angel. Jacob is torn between his obligation to keep Joey safe and also protect his wife. Of course Joey’s name is written inside the manuscript, with him doing most of the work saving the world. He can’t do it without the help of Adam Bennett and Jacob.

Jacob thinks it’s fun putting Joey into situations that are hard for Joey to get out of. Jacob could easily steer Joey away from danger, but what fun would that be. If Joey hadn’t killed him and gotten his wife pregnant, maybe he would’ve tried harder, but payback is so much more enjoyable.

An earthquake has opened a doorway at the prison in Jarratt Virginia. The prisoner known has Diablo has walked away and now is on the loose. The last time Joey had dealt with him he was shot five times and nearly blown up.

A bomb has been placed on a plane that has Joey’s little daughter and future wife taking back to LA, he was on it as well right up to the last minute, Jacob made him get off without them. Another thing Joey is going to have to answer for while trying to stay out of jail as he deals with the many other things Jacob has him in the middle of. So much fun for Jacob, not so much for Joey.

A fast paced ride leads us to a place where everyone hangs by a thread wondering how Joey is going to get them all out of this one alive and well. He can’t do it alone, but Joey has many friends, some will make it out alive and some won’t, only time will tell who survives to live another day and who makes their way to the light.

This book is the 2nd in the series. Guardian Angel Number Seven tells how the crew all got together, this story is the beginning of Joey’s nightmare and gets us started toward many sleepless nights wondering how Joey is going to get out of this adventure and on to the next.

Joey has many friends as well as enemies. Their stories are weaved in as we go. If I tried to put them all in the same book I would have over a thousand page novel. I broke it up into ten books. The stories are written and just need to be published. I hope you enjoy this series and keep coming back for more. The character, R.J. Ted is based off of my youngest son. By far the funniest character in the book. I don’t have to go far to get inspiration for my stories. If this book ever makes it to film, he needs to play this part. I’ve watched him on stage, as soon as he walks out, the audience begins to laugh, and than he makes them laugh even more.

Enjoy and God Bless.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Render Wilde is a locomotive engineer working for a class 1 railroad for over twenty years. He is married and close to celebrating his fortieth anniversary. He has two children and a grandson which he looks forward to spending time with when he retires and begins his writing career.

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