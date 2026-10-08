Moonflower – by Matthew J. Young

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

The plague came first. Then the Stones….

In the ruins of America, Dax survives. He hides behind traps, fences, and the lessons his father left behind. Out there beyond the trees, beyond the ocean pounding against the cliffs, there are Scavengers—and the alien creatures no weapon can kill. Dax is utterly alone.

But then a wounded woman appears at his gate….

Elizabeth is a scientist from Moonflower, a secret lab built to cure Red Eye—the disease that broke humanity. She knows the plague is tied to the Stones. She knows the alien plant they brought to Earth may hold the answer, but the cure may be slipping away.

But Dax’s visions are growing stronger. After contact with the Stones, his body is turning black, and the monsters that destroyed the world have taken notice. Together, Dax and Elizabeth seek the cure before Red Eye consumes what remains of humanity—and before the Stones finish what they started.

Moonflower is the story of a journey through a broken world. It imagines a bleak future where the remnants of humanity survive among ruined roads, silent forests, hidden laboratories, and settlements ruled by fear. Dax, shaped by loss, and Elizabeth, a fugitive scientist carrying the fragile hope of a cure, show us that no matter the burden, humanity endures even when the Earth itself is dying.

Moonflower is a dystopian science fiction novel about a lone survivor named Dax, who struggles to survive in the ruins of a broken world. He seeks a cure for the Red Eye virus, and fights to stop the alien creatures called Stones from decimating humanity.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Matthew Young is a native Oregonian, practicing dentist, and lifelong lover of science fiction. Much of the novel’s atmosphere was shaped by his childhood spent backpacking through the rugged wilderness of Oregon with his father and two brothers. Matthew is married and the father of two young children. Outside of writing, he enjoys tennis, skiing, cooking, bourbon, and traveling with his family. Moonflower is his debut novel.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.