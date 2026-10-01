Bande De Gorilles: The Pacific Northwest Tour – by Harold James Sachwald

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About the Book

All poetry kind of has this cool, unspoken picture story vibe going on, right? It’s like it is all about connecting to feelings in a way that doesn’t need explaining. It’s not that anyone must break it down or anything, one just needs to find the key to unlock what’s inside, you know? Just let the emotions flow and catch the gist of it, without getting too hung up on the details.

The poems in this edition are the original inspirations for the music of the opening groups and the Bande De Gorilles. While not a single poem in its exact words or content is transcribed into music, they exist as the foundations for all the interpretations and creative pathways for the music.

In the words of lead guitarist Elly Smoke: “Picture poetry as a kind of music building a bridge to feelings that can’t be put into words. It frees emotions and lets everyone feel deeply. The best part? It requires no explanation or analyzation. It just makes sense.”

Guitarist Janine Rousselle says, “Everyone knows this feeling. It comes from deep within. Whether it’s joy, sadness, love, or longing, poetry and music tap into that. It brings people together.”

“In the end, it’s the power of raw emotion that really connects. Poets and musicians alike share this gift They touch hearts,” says drummer Mack Chaucer.

Lisette Duret, the bassiste, who has transposed the majority of the poetry into musical arrangements for the band and the opening bands, explains the concept the best. “Imagine poetry picking up a lead guitar. Then it teams up with a rhythm guitar, a bass guitar, and a drummer. When they play together, magic happens. This gift of music connects everyone, not necessarily to language but to an atmosphere of sensations and emotions. The best part? Nobody needs to overthink it. Deep down, everybody gets it. That is what Bande De Gorilles is all about.”

All the opening bands reflect and embrace the creative structural techniques not only mirroring Bande De Gorilles but also producing their own freeform arrangements and diversity.

Bande De Gorilles knows they’re more than a band. They’re a movement that can’t be silenced.

The band’s followers know most of the words to most of their works. They’re all in the same boat, fighting the same battles, with the same feelings and experiences. Most importantly, Bande de Gorilles becomes their battle hymn, their voice when they couldn’t yell it themselves.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Harold James Sachwald is an enthusiast of jazz, blues, indie rock, any composition progressive and experimental, ice hockey, basketball, and baseball. With a passion for travelling, music venues, concerts, theater, national parks, state parks, zoos, museums, and art, he especially has an affinity for the Pacific Northwest.

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